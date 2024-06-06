CPU load and stuck processes
Noticed yesterday that I had a high CPU load from Vivaldi.
CPU sitting at about 20% all the time in W10 task manager.
Mail and Calendar are switched off.
Tried disabling all extensions - no change.
Close Vivaldi and there is STILL a Vivaldi process sitting there taking 20%+
Been using V for years and not seen this before.
Any ideas what to try?
@sclg Find what process is causing the CPU using the internal Task Manager (Shift+ESC/Tools Menu). Find its PID. Close Vivaldi and verify it's the same PID running.
Find the command line of this PID using Process Explorer.
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/sysinternals/downloads/process-explorer
Check
chrome://settings/systemand turns off "Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed"
Check
chrome://appsif you have installed some PWA apps and uninstall them to test if the problem goes away.
Some extensions and web apps might turn this setting on and cause processes to hang around after browser close.