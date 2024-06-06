@sclg Find what process is causing the CPU using the internal Task Manager (Shift+ESC/Tools Menu). Find its PID. Close Vivaldi and verify it's the same PID running.

Find the command line of this PID using Process Explorer.

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/sysinternals/downloads/process-explorer

Check chrome://settings/system and turns off "Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed"

Check chrome://apps if you have installed some PWA apps and uninstall them to test if the problem goes away.

Some extensions and web apps might turn this setting on and cause processes to hang around after browser close.