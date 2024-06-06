@Ayespy so the server is set up with either a shared mailbox or one that Auto forwards or something like that. In the end, the email is either sent multiple times individually to single recipients in the To field, or as one email to everyone at once in bcc, with some fancy spoofing of the sender address for replies (which is then either resolved and auto forwarded or going into the void).

There are tools and server setups tailored to convenient mass and group mailings (usually for marketing purposes). Vivaldi Mail does not (and should never) support automated mass mailings, so the only alternative is manually adding everyone in bcc or sending individual emails one by one.