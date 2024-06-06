Export Sessions
Raindrops1
How to export saved sessions (for resetting the Windows and reinstalling all apps, including Vivaldi)
My Windows 11 laptop is behaving erratically, and I would like to wipe it clean and reset Windows.
I have already backed up all data from Vivaldi using the File > Export menu.
But I noticed that Vivaldi does not have a menu to export saved sessions!
Will I have to copy a file located in the installation folder or user profile?
@Raindrops1
Hi, you can backup your profile folder and copy it into your new install.
Some files/folders are encrypted and passwords, extensions and cookies don't work in a new install of Windows.
The easiest way is to use Vivaldi sync for this but you have to delete all Login Data files before you sync the new system.
No need to import anything.
Without sync you have to delete the Sessions folder and the file Preferences in the new install and copy it over from your backup, then start to import.
Cheers, mib
Thanks for the rapid reply!
Since I do not have a second laptop, I won't be able to use sync.
Also, I would be resetting the Windows, so I won't be able to park the data in another browser and then retrieve it.
So I guess I will have to save all data in parts and later import them. Actually, I do not mind it, because there are only four steps.
I have already exported bookmarks, passwords, reading list, and notes. Only the sessions are pending.
(Am I forgetting anything?)
IINW I have to copy the contents of this folder:
%LocalAppData%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions\
And then after reinstalling Vivaldi, paste the content back.
Will this work?
mib2berlin
@Raindrops1
You can use sync with one system, all is stored on the Vivaldi servers.
Clean up your browsing data and backup the profile folder "Default", maybe you need other data later.
The Preference file is important.
My workflow is.
Sync your old install
Reinstall Vivaldi on the new system and start it once.
Delete the folder Sessions and the files:
Login Data Login Data For Account Login Data Account-journal Login Data-Journal Preferences
Copy the file Preferences and the folder Sessions from your backup to the new install.
Start sync
If you do this manually delete the file Preferences and the folder Sessions.
Copy Preferences and the folder Sessions from your backup.
Start importing.
You can copy the file History over if you need it.
If something is missing you have your profile backup.
Extensions will not work with sync and I don't know how to copy them manually.
I use this settings to cleanup:
Cheers, mib
@Raindrops1 You don't need another device to use sync. Setting up and runing sync will upload all of your syncable data to the server.
@Raindrops1 Further, you can sync to a phone or tablet.
Wow!
Thanks for the detailed tips!
But I would like to back up files/folders locally (rather than sync).
So I guess that @mib2berlin's advice will work for me.
I plan to install extensions afresh anyway.
Also, I am going to delete all cookies and history.
I have already exported all items in the File >Export menu.
So what else will I need for a fresh installation?
Do I need just this folder-
%LocalAppData%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions\
Or will I need all the folders in-
%LocalAppData%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\
?
@Raindrops1 said in Export Sessions:
Do I need just this folder-
%LocalAppData%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions\
If you want to start from scratch with sessions and import yes.
Workspace names are not in Sessions, for example.
I would always backup the whole folder "Default" to be 100% save, it's only 500 MB if you clean up.
It could be many GB if not.
@mib2berlin Thanks a lot!
Any tips on what to clean up?
The following folders are occupying the highest space in my Default folder:
(they are sorted in descending order of size)
Service Worker
Cache
IndexedDB
File System
Code Cache
Extensions
VivaldiThumbnails
Storage
Local Extension Settings
blob_storage
GPUCache
Local Storage
Judging by their names, I guess they won't be useful to me.
But can I delete them all safely?
@Raindrops1
I post the settings above, you can reach Delete Browsing Data from the tools menu, no need to do this manually.
If space doesn't matter copy the folder as is, if all work on your new install you can delete it anyway.
On my systems I always have a backup of my profile as of any other important data.
@mib2berlin Got that, thanks!