last edited by Zalex108

How to export saved sessions (for resetting the Windows and reinstalling all apps, including Vivaldi)

My Windows 11 laptop is behaving erratically, and I would like to wipe it clean and reset Windows.

I have already backed up all data from Vivaldi using the File > Export menu.

But I noticed that Vivaldi does not have a menu to export saved sessions!

Will I have to copy a file located in the installation folder or user profile?