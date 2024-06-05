Address bar auto-complete is still ruined
coolcoolcool
When I start typing in the address bar, I'm typing a domain 100% of the time. I don't want autocomplete to show what Vivaldi thinks I want to see (an abbreviated keyword for the URL), I want to actually see the full URL of where I will be taken if I press enter. For example, when I start typing "goo" for google.com, the address bar just says "google". This is not expected behavior from a browser. An address bar should show URLs, not keywords or titles. I like just about everything else about Vivaldi, but this... it just makes me not want to use it. Screenshot: https://imgur.com/a/fq7h23e
mib2berlin
@coolcoolcool
Hi, this is a clean profile, all default, I just opened google.com once.
Did you change anything in the address bar settings?
coolcoolcool
@mib2berlin Hi, thanks for your response. Here are my settings for address bar: https://imgur.com/a/m3x4MEW
This is 6.7.3329.35 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Windows.
I have a few Google sites like maps and the main google page saved as bookmarks in case that affects anything.
Also when I just tried to visit imgur to upload the screenshot, this is what is shown: https://imgur.com/a/VaOHzbp, rather than what I would hope to see: https://imgur.com
Also it should be noted that I never typed out the full URL https://imgur.com/a/fq7h23e in the address bar, so I'm not sure why it's showing up like that for Typed History. I only ever typed in imgur.com.
mib2berlin
@coolcoolcool
Hm, with your settings I get the same, typing goo open a the Google translator page I had visited some time ago.
After deleting my history it work even history is not enabled in the address bar settings, strange.
This doesn't happen in the latest snapshot (Beta) of Vivaldi 6.8 without deleting the history.
There was a lot of fixes for the address bar since 6.7, if you don't want to delete your history you can only wait.
Your settings are correct.
Cheers, mib
coolcoolcool
Thanks. I just upgraded to 6.7.3329.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit) and the issue remains. I'll try it again when I get 6.8.