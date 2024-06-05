I've recently started using Vivaldi and I'm thoroughly impressed with its features and customization options. However, I've encountered a minor inconvenience when viewing images. Whenever I open an image, a small "i" bubble appears in the upper right corner, which displays image properties when clicked. While this feature may be useful for some users, I find it distracting and would prefer the option to hide or disable it.

I understand that Vivaldi prides itself on offering extensive customization options, and I'm wondering if it would be possible to add a setting or flag in the browser preferences to toggle the display of the image properties bubble. This would allow users like myself to tailor the browsing experience to our preferences.

I've been able to change the font on youtube's many different elements and i customized my tabs to be round and colored using Stylus and a Custom CSS file but i cant seem to find the element that points to the "i" bubble so i cant hide it. Please help me