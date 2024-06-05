Request to Hide Image Properties Bubble in Vivaldi
I've recently started using Vivaldi and I'm thoroughly impressed with its features and customization options. However, I've encountered a minor inconvenience when viewing images. Whenever I open an image, a small "i" bubble appears in the upper right corner, which displays image properties when clicked. While this feature may be useful for some users, I find it distracting and would prefer the option to hide or disable it.
I understand that Vivaldi prides itself on offering extensive customization options, and I'm wondering if it would be possible to add a setting or flag in the browser preferences to toggle the display of the image properties bubble. This would allow users like myself to tailor the browsing experience to our preferences.
I've been able to change the font on youtube's many different elements and i customized my tabs to be round and colored using Stylus and a Custom CSS file but i cant seem to find the element that points to the "i" bubble so i cant hide it. Please help me
@BrandonKalicharan Hi, this is the CSS I use for that:
/* Hide Image Properties button */ .webpageview button.inspector { display: none; }
I can still right-click and open properties from the context menu.
@Pathduck thank you so much it works! im so happy
one last thing as i have you here, is it possible to move the speaker icon (the one that shows a tab is making noise/makes the tab muted by clicking on it) from the left side of the tab title to the right side?
This is possible without CSS by setting the close button to the left:
Some CSS to do the same, but IMO looks a bit messy:
#tabs-container .tab-audio { position: unset !important; margin-top: 6px; }
Lots of things are possible with CSS, it's up to you and your skill with CSS, which is not too hard and can be learned. Most important is learning to inspect the UI and find the code to change:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools
@Pathduck thanks man. i have OCD which means i was using waterfox, a firefox classic clone, for years past its last update. after some system freezes i decided that that i wanted to switch and i using chatgpt until it decided recommend vivaldi and it even wrote the code for my first few CSS changes for youtube and the tab size and color. with your last few changes everything is perfect just how i wanted it, thank you
@BrandonKalicharan said in Request to Hide Image Properties Bubble in Vivaldi:
using chatgpt until it decided recommend vivaldi
Well I guess Algorithmic Inference is good for something!