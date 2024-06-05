Policies for Vivaldi
-
Hi, I tried to enable policies in Linux for Vivaldi but failed.
I use Vivaldi snapshot 6.8 for testing because of the new Chromium version 126.
What I have done so far:
@DoctorG link to https://www.chromium.org/administrators/linux-quick-start/
I create folders for Edge/Chrome and Vivaldi
Create a file ExtensionManifestV2Availability.json in managed folder.
Content is:
{ "manifest_version": 2 }
It show up in chrome://policy for Edge 127 and Chrome 125 but not in Vivaldi.
In Edge/Chrome I get an error "Unbekannte Richtlinie" , "Unknown policy" but it show up.
It would be nice if some Linux users steps by, userDataSnapshotRetentionLimit create profile backups if Vivaldi update, for example.
Many user reported issues after updates, it would be very good to have a backup in such cases in Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in Policies for Vivaldi:
It would be nice if some Linux users steps by
I could tell you how you do it, but I disagree with the above, it's not the user's job, Vivaldi should include that info in their Help pages. But I guess that "manifest" subject is not that "imminent" (yet) for them.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@npro I agree.
-
@npro @DoctorG
Hi, that "manifest subject" is only an example I don't care about, the other is more interesting to me.
I could make a feature request or report it to the bug tracker, no idea.
A help page with just basic steps how to manage policies on all platforms would be nice.
Thanks for reading, mib
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@mib2berlin said in Policies for Vivaldi:
A help page with just basic steps how to manage policies on all platforms would be nice.
I asked internally some minutes ago, let's wait who answers.
PS: I am too lazy to write an article or help page, not my duty.
And i use such policies less.
-
Hi, I guess we can wait forever so I check again.
Vivaldi looks for policies in /etc/chromium not in /etc/opt/ on my Opensuse.
The manifest think still shows an error but:
{ "ShowHomeButton": true }
Does not, even it does nothing in Vivaldi but Chromium.
-
@mib2berlin said in Policies for Vivaldi:
/etc/chromium
you found the 1st part as Vivaldi is more "chromium" underneath than all the others*, the 2nd one is that it's not how the .json file would need to be called, it can be
mypolicy.json, the actual policy is not
manifest_version, but
ExtensionManifestV2Availabilityitself, so it should look like
{ "ExtensionManifestV2Availability": 2 }
*(see for example the known $
vivaldi-snapshot --disable-vivaldi --user-data-dir=/tmp/vivtest/)
-
now looking forward excitedly to a manifest file for tst functionality in v. willing to wait til monday.
-
@ybjrepnfr haha, there isn't
or wait I think it's
{ "Chromium_sucks_open_any_Gecko_browser": True }
-
-
@npro
The file name is ExtensionManifestV2Availability.json and the content is as your show.
No idea where the name manifest_version come from.
It show up in Vivaldi but gives an error, same in Chromium.
Anyway, just fun to play with until the help pages appear.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in Policies for Vivaldi:
The file name is ExtensionManifestV2Availability.json and the content is as your show.
No idea where the name manifest_version come from.
It show up in Vivaldi but gives an error, same in Chromium.
You wrote in your 1st post:
@mib2berlin said in Policies for Vivaldi:
Content is:
{
"manifest_version": 2
}
that's not right, use the correct one.
-
@npro
This was an old file but ...
I had copied several files between /etc/opt/ /etc/ and between Edge, Vivaldi and Chromium and copy the old file to /etc/chromium.
As usual copy and past error.
Thank you for the hint, it is working now.