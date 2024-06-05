Hi, I tried to enable policies in Linux for Vivaldi but failed.

I use Vivaldi snapshot 6.8 for testing because of the new Chromium version 126.

What I have done so far:

@DoctorG link to https://www.chromium.org/administrators/linux-quick-start/

I create folders for Edge/Chrome and Vivaldi

Create a file ExtensionManifestV2Availability.json in managed folder.

Content is:

{ "manifest_version": 2 }

It show up in chrome://policy for Edge 127 and Chrome 125 but not in Vivaldi.

In Edge/Chrome I get an error "Unbekannte Richtlinie" , "Unknown policy" but it show up.

It would be nice if some Linux users steps by, userDataSnapshotRetentionLimit create profile backups if Vivaldi update, for example.

Many user reported issues after updates, it would be very good to have a backup in such cases in Vivaldi.

Cheers, mib