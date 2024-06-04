Sorry to bring this up again. I know there has been several discussions here, but after reading them all (or I think I read them all) I still can't get my issue fixed.

Running MAC OS 12.7.2 Vivaldi latest version 6.7.3329.39 and having the following issue:

I visit GMail several times a day. I have a bookmark saved as gmail.com. I have nicknamed it as gmail.

But when I type "gma" in my browser autocomplete doesn't do what it supposed to do:

I played with auto-complete setting by enabling/disabling "Autocomplete on item title", by enabling/disabling "Autocomplete on Domain First". Nothing helps.

Can someone help me out please? Or tell me that I should forget about it, as I feel like there is no solution.

Just to add: Chrome works as I expect it to work:

I appreciate your help!