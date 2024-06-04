Address bar autocomplete still doesn't work
vzagoruyko
Sorry to bring this up again. I know there has been several discussions here, but after reading them all (or I think I read them all) I still can't get my issue fixed.
Running MAC OS 12.7.2 Vivaldi latest version 6.7.3329.39 and having the following issue:
I visit GMail several times a day. I have a bookmark saved as gmail.com. I have nicknamed it as gmail.
But when I type "gma" in my browser autocomplete doesn't do what it supposed to do:
I played with auto-complete setting by enabling/disabling "Autocomplete on item title", by enabling/disabling "Autocomplete on Domain First". Nothing helps.
Can someone help me out please? Or tell me that I should forget about it, as I feel like there is no solution.
Just to add: Chrome works as I expect it to work:
I appreciate your help!
@vzagoruyko Look at "Settings/Address Bar - Drop-Down Menu Priority"
Try moving Bookmarks and/or Bookmark Nicknames to the top using the arrows at the foot of the table.
vzagoruyko
@TbGbe HOLY!!! It works!!!!! Thank you so much!!!! TBH I didn't realize that this list can be re-arranged!
Once again, thanks for helping me out!!!