Cent Browser
-
Cent Browser has replaced Slimjet as my favorite alternative Chromium-based browser to Vivaldi.
It was updated to Version 5.1.1130.122.
-
@AllanH Is it really only on chromium 118?
-
@AllanH, Cent Browser isn't bad, but somewhat outdated. Is good to have other browser at hand, but I find it more usefull to select browsers with different engines, so you can see, in case of an problem, it's one for Chromium or generally for all browsers.
Apart of Vivaldi, as second I've Mullvad (Gecko) and also Otter (Qt5, also somewhat outdated). As other Chromium there is already Edge in Windows, not private, but for occassional tests enough
-
@TbGbe said in Cent Browser:
@AllanH Is it really only on chromium 118?
Yes, it's not updated as often as some would like.
I did update the chrome.dll file to version 127.0.6518, as shown in this forum post.
https://www.centbrowser.net/en/showthread.php?pid=25417#pid25417
-
@Catweazle said in Cent Browser:
@AllanH, Cent Browser isn't bad, but somewhat outdated. Is good to have other browser at hand, but I find it more usefull to select browsers with different engines, so you can see, in case of an problem, it's one for Chromium or generally for all browsers.
Apart of Vivaldi, as second I've Mullvad (Gecko) and also Otter (Qt5, also somewhat outdated). As other Chromium there is already Edge in Windows, not private, but for occassional tests enough
I never use Edge and always remove it, so Cent Browser replaces it as my other Chromium-based browser.
You can see in my reply to TbGbe that Cent Browser's chrome.dll file can be updated.
I also have the Gecko browsers SlimBrowser and LibreWolf.
-
Although I use Edge occasionally, I like its “read in voice” feature for PDF files. Cent Browser is a really interesting option. How does it handle ad blocking and other extensions?
-
@Ranisstr said in Cent Browser:
Although I use Edge occasionally, I like its “read in voice” feature for PDF files. Cent Browser is a really interesting option. How does it handle ad blocking and other extensions?
It looks like Cent Browser has a default setting of "Ads are blocked on sites known to show intrusive or misleading ads".
I've always felt that the uBlock Origin extension is much better than any browser's ad blocking feature.