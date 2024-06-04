When Start Vivaldi, Windows Command Processor & Console Window Host Start
-
Hi All,
On Windows10 with Vivaldi 6.7.3329.39
In Windows Task Manager I can see when I start Vivaldi both Windows Command Processor and Console Windows Host both start up as sub tasks of Vivaldi.
Why is this happening? How do I stop it?
I do have Malwarebytes Premium installed on the machine. It shows no issues.
SuperAntiSpyware didn't find anything either.
Both Google Chrome and Edge have same issue so I kind of wonder if this is a Chromium issue/feature/bug...
Firefox doesn't have this happen.
-
@slankz How had you recorded the start of these programs? I do not see start of cmd.exe on my Windows 11 Pro.
-
@DoctorG in task manager --> Processes TAB --> Apps section --> next to the browser name click on the > to expand and see it's subprocesses
-
@slankz See
-
@DoctorG congrats! You are not having issue I am. Try starting edge or chrome and see if they do it...
-
mib2berlin
@slankz
Hi, extensions can start background processes but I am not aware they can start other Windows processes.
Start a guest profile and close your default to check this.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
-
@slankz No, Edge does not start extra processes on Windows 11.
I am not able to check if that is a Windows 10 issue.
-
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pathduck said in When Start Vivaldi, Windows Command Processor & Console Window Host Start:
proper tool like Process Explorer
LOL What i had checked with, too
-
@slankz Give us a screeshot of your Task Manager.
-
@Pathduck Thanks.
I got process explorer. Vivaldi.exe is launched with Explorer as its parent.
Using chrome as a test, when I launch it, it also is under Explorer. Chrome does show cmd.exe as a sub. and conhost.exe is a sub of it. Also, a malwarebytes process is also a sub of cmd.exe.
Makes me think that malwarebytes is the one launching this stuff. I will research on their site too. Here is a pick: