Hi All,

On Windows10 with Vivaldi 6.7.3329.39

In Windows Task Manager I can see when I start Vivaldi both Windows Command Processor and Console Windows Host both start up as sub tasks of Vivaldi.

Why is this happening? How do I stop it?

I do have Malwarebytes Premium installed on the machine. It shows no issues.

SuperAntiSpyware didn't find anything either.

Both Google Chrome and Edge have same issue so I kind of wonder if this is a Chromium issue/feature/bug...

Firefox doesn't have this happen.