I can see the options for "icons only" "text only" etc. but in Microsoft Edge (Chromium) it's possible to right-click a bookmark and choose "Icon only" on an individual bookmark-by-bookmark basis.

Please could this be introduced in Vivaldi? The issue I have is that I have a number of bookmarks for different URLs on the same site and they are indistinguishable when using "icon only".

Example below:



If there's a way to make this work using scripting currently - please let me know!

Thanks,

Andrew