Extension Keyboard Shortcut
-
I have one extension to activate with a keyboard shortcut, but it no longer works.
I know this has been a problem in the past, but I haven't noticed it recently until the latest Stable version (6.7.3329.39).
Is this a known issue?
-
mib2berlin
@AllanH
Hi, which extension is this?
The latest update was only a security update and one crash fix.
Cheers, mib
-
It's my Link Grabber extension to display links on a Web page.
This could have been a problem in a previous version.
The shortcut does work in my other Chromium-based browser.
Edit: I don't know why it didn't work earlier, bit it's working now.