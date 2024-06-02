Version numbering
I would like to know what this strange numbering is based on? But it carries 4 digits that are useless for the average user, but it truncates the version number, not the snapshot, which says nothing.
Since @Ruarí is the main news conductor here, I'm turning to him.
@Ruarí , you have the best rated post RE: Workspaces – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 2970.3. Most likely, you set these version numbers and snapshot .
Can you tell, without opening the prompts to yourself, which version snapshot 2907 belongs to?
Does this forced circumcision have anything to do with national traditions?
Sometimes I only find out about switching to a new version by clicking on the download link.
This is an important event. Fireworks should be heard in Norway, even in Russia. But no. According to the logic you have adopted, which is inaccessible to the world, we need to find out about new versions under the mouse at the bottom of the page.
Quick answer:
@sphera said in Version numbering:
But it carries 4 digits that are useless for the average user
That is the version number!
Using your example 2970.3 is the software version number!
The prefixes 5.3 ; 6.1 ; 6.8 etc are "marketing" (Stable version) numbers.
@sphera As he has explained previously, the first two numbers are major and minor version. The third number is when the build was raken off "mainline" (mainline being their internal latest version) and is the number of days since their first build to the branch point. They branch it when they start to stabilize it for a Stable release. The last number is the number of builds since the branch.
If you watch numbers on the Snapshot builds, just after a new major or minor release the third number will change with each new Snapshot while the fourth number will be low. At some point they will decide they need to get ready for a new release, then the third number will stop changing and the last number will begin to increase. Until they decide they've fixed all the important bugs. At that point they will release it as a new Stable, and Snapshot will revert to mainline. Though if they find other bugs in Stable you will have bug fixes to Stable (with only the fourth number changed from the previous Stable).
@sgunhouse
I have already realized that I will not be understood.
It's good that some kind of numbering system does exist, but only for developers.
You can reduce the font of 4-digit in the news -- no one will notice.
I'm sure this is also some kind of news for 99% of local residents. This means that only 1% , headed by @sgunhouse , understands all these numbers ...
Any version number will suit me: basic, additional, ...
One request - specify the FULL number in the news.
@sphera If you do encounter a problem, specify the full number when reporting the problem or asking for help. Otherwise it doesn't matter much.
When the version goes from 6.8 to 6.9, here is the only source of information about it.
@sgunhouse , do you think I need help? And are you able to change that? Vivaldi already has enough bug reports to fix - a whole forum.
This is a proposal to change the strange incomprehensible practice of news reporting. Do not need to collect a consultation for this.
barbudo2005
Said:
specify the full number when reporting the problem or asking for help. Otherwise it doesn't matter much.
It doesn't matter anything.
@barbudo2005 , your post only confirms, that you can make a copy of the page