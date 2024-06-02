Version numbering.

I would like to know what this strange numbering is based on? But it carries 4 digits that are useless for the average user, but it truncates the version number, not the snapshot, which says nothing.

Since @Ruarí is the main news conductor here, I'm turning to him.

@Ruarí , you have the best rated post RE: Workspaces – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 2970.3. Most likely, you set these version numbers and snapshot .

Can you tell, without opening the prompts to yourself, which version snapshot 2907 belongs to?

Does this forced circumcision have anything to do with national traditions?

Sometimes I only find out about switching to a new version by clicking on the download link.

This is an important event. Fireworks should be heard in Norway, even in Russia. But no. According to the logic you have adopted, which is inaccessible to the world, we need to find out about new versions under the mouse at the bottom of the page.