yeah @enc0re . @mib2berlin i think you are confusing closing a window with deleting a workspace.i am not deleting the workspace when I am closing the window that it is in. i just want the window that it was open in to close and to not transfer the workspace to the other windows i have open.

If you are working on multiple projects simultaneously it is useful to be able to open a workspace as needed in a new window and then close it when done (as is the whole point of the workspaces.) it is especially useful for me to have multiple desktops where i have a vivaldi workspace and then the associated vscode workspace open. therefore, when i need to open a workspace for a temporary thing, i tend to open it as a new window and then close it when i dont need it anymore. not delete it. just close the workspace/window.

it is most certainly a bug for the workspace in the window that I closed to transfer that workspace to another window that is open with a workspace that i want to stay the same because it is in a certain desktop with other associated windows.

again it is a trivial thing to just switch it back to the workspace i need but it is, i imagine, not the intended behavior.

this behavior occurs on my pop os desktop as well as my m3 max macbook .

if i need to submit a bug report i will i just figured i'd post here in case others have had the same issues because i couldn't find any other forum posts that adequately captured what i was experiencing.

and it doesn't help to tell me that you can't understand the advantage of having multiple windows open for multiple projects and contexts. being able to group tabs according to projects is precisely the point of having workspaces. thats the case for vs code. its the case for vivaldi. being able to quickly launch a window with a set of tabs and then close it knowing they will persist is a nice feature that helps declutter the open windows to be just the ones i need. it is not nice if i then have to go to the window that was overtaken and reopen the workspace.