Closing workspace window transfers it to another currently open window
-
Hi all,
I'm recently having this issue wherein when i have multiple workspaces open and i am done with one for the time being and go to close it, it then transfers the workspace to the window of whichever one i last used before.
so i have like 10 workspaces.
lets say i have one already open for code on a specific project.
i open up one for messaging in a new window.
I respond to some messages and go to close the window.
it then transfers that workspace and its open tabs to the one i had had open for the code on a specific project.
It's a very minor bug and takes like no time to fix but i know this is not the intended behavior .
-
@caug37
Hi, there are thousands of easy to fix bug reports, therefor it can take a long time to fix them.
Anyway, it is not clear to me how your workflow is.
You have 10 workspaces in one window.
You open a link in a new window?
If I open a link in a new window I get this:
If I close the window the tabs are not moved to the first window.
-
Here is my set of workspaces
On Vivaldi 6.5.3206.53 on Linux but I've also experienced this behavior on latest Vivaldi version on MacOSX (idk exactly the number since im on my linux machine atm)
Currently I am writing this message in a tab in the "messaging" workspace.
If i go and close the window for the messaging workspace, it will then transfer the workspace over to the window that I last used, in this case it would be the "blumen" workspace.
if i open the "japanese" workspace in a new window it opens fine. but if i go to close that window it transfers that workspace and all its tabs to the window of the workspace from which I had launched it initially.
-
mib2berlin
@caug37
If you open the whole workspace in a new window this is the expected behave.
Workspaces was invented to avoid multiple windows, every workspace is a window so to say.
Change to the Messages workspace, write your messages, change to another workspace.
I can see you have other windows open, that is no longer necessary at all.
Some user still work with multiple windows but then you have to open a new window independent of your workspaces.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
you are very much missing the point.
Yes i want to have the ability to switch between workspaces within the same window.
I understand their behavior. But the behavior that i am describing is most certainly not the intended behavior.
If you open a workspace in a new window, and then you close that window, why would it be the case that it kicks the workspace in the other window out?
tell me why that would be the intended behavior? and i know that it's not the intended behavior because it is something that only happens every 1 out of 2 or 3 times. so it is a bug and it is unhelpful for you to dismiss it as not being a bug.
if workspaces were invented to avoid multiple windows, there would not be an option to open the workspace in a new window.
-
mib2berlin
@caug37
I have to test this with multiple windows.
Your workflow is so unique I need some time to understand what you are doing.
I open a workspace in a new window if I need it on my second display, for example.
Why do you open messages in a new window when do you can simply work in the existing window?
I can't understand the advantage of this, except you have 4 displays.
If you find a bug it should be reported to the bug tracker and get fixed.
I try to reproduce it.
-
@caug37
I still not understand, what do you meant with "it kicks the workspace in the other window out?".
I open 3 workspaces in 3 windows, if i close one Vivaldi gets focus in another window, fine.
Maybe another user can step by, I doesn't make sense to test something you don't understand, sorry.
Cheers, mib
-
You can report it to the bug tracker, best with a step by step description.
Maybe a developer or internal tester can reproduce it.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin I think he means, that if he opens new workspace in new window and then close that new window. He want that this closed window will also close worskspace which was openeed in that new window. But now, when he closes the window, workspace is automatically moved to existing window, instead being closed together with closed window.
-
@enc0re
Hi, he mention it work sometimes and sometimes not.
I would never want to close a workspace if I close the window.
Cheers, mib
-
yeah @enc0re . @mib2berlin i think you are confusing closing a window with deleting a workspace.i am not deleting the workspace when I am closing the window that it is in. i just want the window that it was open in to close and to not transfer the workspace to the other windows i have open.
If you are working on multiple projects simultaneously it is useful to be able to open a workspace as needed in a new window and then close it when done (as is the whole point of the workspaces.) it is especially useful for me to have multiple desktops where i have a vivaldi workspace and then the associated vscode workspace open. therefore, when i need to open a workspace for a temporary thing, i tend to open it as a new window and then close it when i dont need it anymore. not delete it. just close the workspace/window.
it is most certainly a bug for the workspace in the window that I closed to transfer that workspace to another window that is open with a workspace that i want to stay the same because it is in a certain desktop with other associated windows.
again it is a trivial thing to just switch it back to the workspace i need but it is, i imagine, not the intended behavior.
this behavior occurs on my pop os desktop as well as my m3 max macbook .
if i need to submit a bug report i will i just figured i'd post here in case others have had the same issues because i couldn't find any other forum posts that adequately captured what i was experiencing.
and it doesn't help to tell me that you can't understand the advantage of having multiple windows open for multiple projects and contexts. being able to group tabs according to projects is precisely the point of having workspaces. thats the case for vs code. its the case for vivaldi. being able to quickly launch a window with a set of tabs and then close it knowing they will persist is a nice feature that helps declutter the open windows to be just the ones i need. it is not nice if i then have to go to the window that was overtaken and reopen the workspace.
-
searched again just now and found a post i missed that describes the same behavior:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/96749/after-closing-the-window-with-a-workspace-this-workspace-switches-in-another-window
-
@caug37
Hi, if you find a bug report it to the bug tracker, reporting in the forum is to find other user can confirm.
You can add links to this and the other thread in the report.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin will do thanks!