After closing the window with a workspace, this workspace switches in another window
Very often the following problem arises when working with several workspaces in different windows, for example:
- Window 1 with Workspace A
- Window 2 with Workspace B
- Close window 2
- In window 1, workspace automatically changes to B
Same happened to me several times: It specially used to happen when starting up (as Window 1) with a lonely tab that isn't belonging to a WG. (PS. Remember the option 'General: Start with: Last session' may have a role... )