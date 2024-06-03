Mail Error: Failed to open Mail Database; Version Error [ Resolved ]
How do I fix this?
Directory structure under 'Local'
Local > Vivaldi
Local > Vivaldi Snapshot
Local > Vivaldi Standalone
I don't get the error in Vivaldi Snapshot or Vivaldi Standalone.
At the moment, I am on Vivaldi Snapshot but would like to get back to Vivaldi Stable but can't do it b/c of the email "issue". TIA
@janrif You have them set up to share the same cache? You see why that's a bad idea, if that is the issue.
@sgunhouse said in How do I fix this?:
You have them set up to share the same cache?
Tks for jumping in. I don't what you mean. All installations are standard except for location which I accomplished w Vivaldi advanced options & I don't know where/how to look for the problem nor fix it. Which cache are you talking about? TIA
@janrif The mail database is stored in your profile in a subdirectory named Mail (I had thought it was elsewhere).. The error message says your mail database has been updated to a version later than the one in Vivaldi itself, suggesting that you must have run the Snapshot version with the same files - or else downgraded your Stable version.
If you don't have both versions trying to access the same database, the most obvious answer would be to delete the index file(s) and rebuild the database. Deleting the files MailSearchDB and MailSearchDB.journal (while Vivaldi is closed) should do that, though obviously the next time you start V there may be a delay while it rebuilds the database.
Ind if somehow you do have 2 different versions of Vivaldi set to use the same profile (perhaps by using a coomandline argument), fix it first.
@sgunhouse said in How do I fix this?:
The mail database is stored in your profile in a subdirectory named Mail (I had thought it was elsewhere).. The error message says your mail database has been updated to a version later than the one in Vivaldi itself, suggesting that you must have run the Snapshot version with the same files - or else downgraded your Stable version.
Before I go any further, this is what I'm looking at:
Confused. The files dated 5/23 can't be deleted bc they don't exist. I don't understand how deleting the 6/2 files will fix that.
mib2berlin
@janrif
Hi, these files are from two different profiles.
Just open your profile folder in the Explorer and delete the files there. If you want to use the second profile you have to delete it there too.
Btw, these are only the search data base files, may you have to deleted the whole mail database, depends on your setup IMAP or POP3.
EDIT: If you use IMAP it is much easier to remove the account and all mails and add it again.
You get a clean new mail and search database then.
@janrif Wouldn't it be much less conflicting and less problematic if you don't have an additional snapshot?
Of course, this also works without problems if you don't get the idea of copying back and forth between the two config directories.
@janrif Of course each Vivaldi version you have used mail in will have its own index file, you're only concerned with the profile of the version that gives the error. No idea on the two "System Profile" files, unless that's from your portable version.
@mib2berlin said in How do I fix this?:
Hi, these files are from two different profiles.
Just open your profile folder in the Explorer and delete the files there. If you want to use the second profile you have to delete it there too.
@mib2berlin Thank you for stepping in. When you say 'open profile folder & delete the files there, I see only 'mailsearchdb-journal. Is that the file I am to delete? TIA
Btw, these are only the search data base files, may you have to deleted the whole mail database, depends on your setup IMAP or POP3.
Only IMAP.
mib2berlin
@janrif said in Mail DB Error:
I see only 'mailsearchdb-journal.
Then something is really wrong.
If you have only a handful accounts it is really better to remove them and add accounts again.
No idea about labels but your filters are lost.
Before you do this, delete this folder, restart Vivaldi:
\Default\Storage\ext\ mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli
Maybe this fix your issue and you don't have to readd the accounts.
@janrif You should re-think on how handling multiple versions, to avoid these kind of strange things.
And I again suggest to use only standalones, which are less prone to have issues if you have to do changes (for whatever reason).
Btw the mailDB is corrupted by version mismatch but you are on IMAP, so it would better to remove the files and start as new ONLY on the broken edition (considering filters are not carried over).
So
- remove the accounts and the calendar from the affected installation
(it might fails or hangs if files are corrupted, but still try)
then from the user data\default remove, again assuming the
defaultprofile is affected:
- MailSearchDB (zero or not doesn't matter)
- MailSearchDB-journal (zero or not doesn't matter)
- On storage\ext\mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli\def\IndexedDB remove the
chrome-extension_mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli_0.indexeddb.leveldbfolder.
- re-set your accounts there
@mib2berlin mmh.. i did the manual mail db clean once and is quite destructive, so better to clean things before
I assume
Local > Vivaldiis the "corrupted" stable and installed as current/all user so the local path sounds ok.
Is
Local > Vivaldi Snapshota standalone or not? If yes, should be somewhere else as
c:\vivaldi\snapshot
Same for
Local > Vivaldi Standalone-
c:\vivaldi\standalone
Are easier to manage this way and you avoid potential issue by being in a windows protected path.
As general rule, is better to keep only a single copy on user folder and avoiding any kind of file transplant, especially on mail (is not strictly forbidden do elsewhere, but you can't never know what will happen then).
If you need to restart, install a new standalone and put it in a neutral path.
- remove the accounts and the calendar from the affected installation
mib2berlin
@Hadden89
Hm, I done this several times without any issues but cleaning up can't hurt.
-
@mib2berlin True, but mail changes often and is better to avoid collateral issues with problematic installations.
Also we can't really know if the file he has there are still reliable at all.
The rare times I had glitches, starting from the scratch (or almost) was the only or the better solution :3
Which makes me remember... https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/89307/standalone-prevent-to-install-in-system-folders
-
@Hadden89 said in Mail DB Error:
remove the accounts and the calendar from the affected installation
'accounts' ? are you referring to mail folder? Why 'Calendar'
then from the user data\default remove:
MailSearchDB (zero or not doesn't matter)
MailSearchDB-journal (zero or not doesn't matter)
Mail Folder (completely)
Done
On storage\ext\mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli\def\IndexedDB remove the chrome-extension_mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli_0.indexeddb.leveldb folder.
Not done; I have 2 of these...?
re-set your accounts there
I don't understand this.
@mib2berlin mmh.. i did the manual mail db clean once and is quite destructive, so better to clean things before
'Clean things'?
I assume Local > Vivaldi is the "corrupted" stable and installed as current/all user so the local path sounds ok.
Your assumption is correct.
Is Local > Vivaldi Snapshot a standalone or not? If yes, should be somewhere else as c:\vivaldi\snapshot
Snapshot is in Local > Snapshot not child of 'Vivaldi'
Same for Local > Vivaldi Standalone - c:\vivaldi\standalone
Standalone is in Local > Standalone not
child of 'Vivaldi'
Are easier to manage this way and you avoid potential issue by being in a windows protected path.
...so I guess that I should delete and then re-install 'Snapshot' and 'Standalone' as children of 'Vivaldi'?
As general rule, is better to keep only a single copy on user folder (is not strictly forbidden do elsewhere, but you can't never know what will happen then).
OK, I understand this now if I move 'Standalone' and 'Snapshot' to new location -- i.e. under 'Vivaldi', not on the same level as 'Vivaldi'.
Not sure what this means. In 'Stable' (the one that is corrupted) I have 'User Data' and 'User CSS'
-
@Hadden89 said in Mail DB Error:
And I again suggest to use only standalones,
I thought I was doing that w current setup.
I want to work in Stable Version, i.e. return to default installation but couldn't bc of mis-match. That's what I'm trying to fix here.
-
@janrif said in Mail DB Error:
'accounts' ? are you referring to mail folder? Why 'Calendar'
The accounts saved in mail settings. To ensure nothing will fail then.
Yeah, guess you can omit calendar. Is just extra safety
Done
Ok
Not done; I have 2 of these...?
Ok. That's extremely awkard. Do you have two profiles? In that case only remove the first one which is for the default. Otherwise you can remove both.
I don't understand this.
Add your accounts back to vivaldi mail
'Clean things'?
When troubleshooting something specific, as mail, is always better to remove all the related old things/files the might have broken it, so cleaning it
Your assumption is correct.
Ok
Snapshot is in Local > Snapshot not child of 'Vivaldi'
Standalone is in Local > Standalone not child of 'Vivaldi'
...so I guess that I should delete and then re-install 'Snapshot' and 'Standalone' as children of 'Vivaldi'?
OK, I understand this now if I move 'Standalone' and 'Snapshot' to new location -- i.e. under 'Vivaldi', not on the same level as 'Vivaldi'.
I thought I was doing that w current setup.
We will analyze them later. For now, the focus is to fix/make work the mailDB on the stable
-
@Hadden89 I believe I have taken all the suggested steps. I added email accounts back into 'cleaned' Vivaldi but none of them retrieved any email msgs...???
-
@janrif wait for the mail database rebuild ( it may takes a while ) as the message says.
Then it should start to fetch all the mails from the connected mail accounts.
-
@Hadden89 said in Mail DB Error:
@janrif wait for the mail database rebuild ( it may takes a while ) as the message says.
Then it should start to fetch all the mails from the connected mail accounts.
OK. thanks. I need patience but I don't see any activity.
-
@janrif just give it at least 20 mins. If nothing change, restart the browser and check the status bar for mail logs.