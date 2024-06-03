@janrif You should re-think on how handling multiple versions, to avoid these kind of strange things.

And I again suggest to use only standalones, which are less prone to have issues if you have to do changes (for whatever reason).

Btw the mailDB is corrupted by version mismatch but you are on IMAP, so it would better to remove the files and start as new ONLY on the broken edition (considering filters are not carried over).

So

remove the accounts and the calendar from the affected installation

(it might fails or hangs if files are corrupted, but still try)

then from the user data\default remove, again assuming the default profile is affected:

MailSearchDB (zero or not doesn't matter)

MailSearchDB-journal (zero or not doesn't matter)

Mail Folder (completely)

Folder (completely) On storage\ext\mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli\def\IndexedDB remove the chrome-extension_mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli_0.indexeddb.leveldb folder.

folder. re-set your accounts there

@mib2berlin mmh.. i did the manual mail db clean once and is quite destructive, so better to clean things before

I assume Local > Vivaldi is the "corrupted" stable and installed as current/all user so the local path sounds ok.

Is Local > Vivaldi Snapshot a standalone or not? If yes, should be somewhere else as c:\vivaldi\snapshot

Same for Local > Vivaldi Standalone - c:\vivaldi\standalone

Are easier to manage this way and you avoid potential issue by being in a windows protected path.

As general rule, is better to keep only a single copy on user folder and avoiding any kind of file transplant, especially on mail (is not strictly forbidden do elsewhere, but you can't never know what will happen then).

If you need to restart, install a new standalone and put it in a neutral path.