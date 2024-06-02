@mscarrington To the original question, of course there has to be a limit on the number of tabs in terms of available resources. Even blank tabs require memory to track their existence and location, window, workspace, erc., and rhen if it contains an actual web page you have even more.

Is there an artificially imposed number that limits the count before you'd reach the point of crashing the program? Not that I'm aware of.

As far as what you describe in your second post - I don't know your settings or if you were in some special type of window (it is known that windows opened for pop-ups only allow one tab, for example) so I don't have enough information.