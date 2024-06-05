Stylus + GDrive / DBox / OneDrive Error
Getting This Error When Trying to Login to Google
I am having trouble signing into my Google Drive to sync my Sylus extension.
When I attempt to log in, it displays my correct accounts. However, when I click on one, it redirects me to a random website with gibberish followed by chromiumapp.org.
After some initial research, I found this thread discussing similar problems: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/60749/3-8-2259-32-google-login-and-password-on-startup/2
Has anybody found a solution?
I would really appreciate any help.
Version: 6.7.3329.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
It works as expected in Chrome, Brave, Edge, etc.
@livejamie
Hi, how do you login, from the Google Drive app?
I open Google.com, log in and then I can open Google Drive from there.
Hello. The login is a feature of the Stylus extension. It allows you to sign into Google Drive to sync its settings between devices.
This is what it looks like in a working browser:
I'm able to login to Google sites outside of this Vivaldi bug.
I'm able to use the Stylus sync just fine in every other Chromium browser.
@livejamie I'm not totally sure vivaldi is able to sync extension data to google drive but is indeed strange, cause is working with other chromiums for you...
//EDIT: Ok, can confirm it happens also here.
Edge seems to work, because it asks me for device authorization to sync after the gmail password:
.
@mib2berlin is a screen similar to the Mail Oauth2. But doesn't work for extensions, it seems.
OneDrive sync, on the other hand, seems to work fine even on vivaldi.
Thank you @Hadden89 for confirming.
Based on this thread, it seems to be a platform-agnostic bug related to the mail client.
Even though I have that turned off.
@livejamie I'm not sure you can still trust a such old thread (2021!). Also, I've mail enabled and screen still fails.
Btw, report if you will otherwise no-one from internal testers can really confirm it. Also link this thread
Done, thanks for your help.
VB-106990.
I have the same issue with Stylus and Dropbox:
@livejamie
Hi, I confirmed your report.
@supermurs
Hi, The OP add your information to the report.
Cheers, mib
We may want to change the title of the thread as all three Cloud Sync Options fail: Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive
@mib2berlin I didn't want to overwrite your title change
@livejamie
Hi, I cant overwrite titles, only moderators can.
Cheers, mib