Getting This Error When Trying to Login to Google

I am having trouble signing into my Google Drive to sync my Sylus extension.

When I attempt to log in, it displays my correct accounts. However, when I click on one, it redirects me to a random website with gibberish followed by chromiumapp.org.

After some initial research, I found this thread discussing similar problems: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/60749/3-8-2259-32-google-login-and-password-on-startup/2

Has anybody found a solution?

I would really appreciate any help.

Version: 6.7.3329.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

It works as expected in Chrome, Brave, Edge, etc.