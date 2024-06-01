Hello.

My Vivaldi UI keeps freezing from time to time. Whether I have a few tabs open in a window or a lot of tabs (most of them hibernating in the background ) in multiple windows, the UI becomes completely unresponsive for like 30-60 seconds and then recovers and works fine for a few minutes, then it repeats.

Keyboard shortcuts or Mouse actions don't work, and all the clickable elements and the UI hover become frozen. There are also times when it freezes for like 5seconds and does the same, especially when I want to input some text or something. The same thing happens to the web page content in the active tab, while other open apps work just fine.

It did the same thing even with the default flag switches, before changing them as you can see in the config below.

If I disable HW Accel, all the interface becomes sluggish, as it switches from a GTX1070 8GB GDDR5 to Intel UHD630 integrated adapter. I also tried to disable efficiency mode with the launch command --disable-features=UseEcoQoSForBackgroundProcess and toggle the rasterizer, compositor and software rendering override flags. Same behaviour.

I have 48gb RAM installed and Vivaldi uses around 5gb of them in Windows Task manager. I rarely go above 70% memory load with all the apps I use opened.

Any ideas of what might cause this ?

Vivaldi 6.7.3329.35 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision 9cbf0310976675a2647b4b4263a724a7498c51f2

OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26120.670)

JavaScript V8 12.4.254.20

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --enable-gpu-rasterization --enable-quic --extensions-on-chrome-urls --enable-smooth-scrolling --top-chrome-touch-ui=auto --enable-features=AutofillShowTypePredictions,EnableDrDc,FluentScrollbar,HardwareMediaKeyHandling,HttpsFirstModeIncognito,LensStandalone,OmniboxExpandedStateSuggestIcons,ParallelDownloading,PowerBookmarkBackend,ReadAnything,ReadAnythingReadAloud,UnexpireFlagsM122,UnexpireFlagsM123,UseGpuSchedulerDfs,fill-on-account-select --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml

Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e