Hello,

I was wondering if it is possible in future that Vivaldi could let us have cloud based history suggestion.

It is not a feature which will be useful for many people, so I understand if they don't want to spend their resources on it. However, it will be really useful for those who like to have long term history on their browser.

Currently, you know that our computer kinda slows down on address bar suggestion if we have kept history for a long time and its size is over 200 MB, but if they do it like Google, I guess the problem would be solved.

It will take time I guess, until Vivaldi earn enough money to be able to afford to spend a lot on that. Still, what are your thoughts?