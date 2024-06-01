Can we have cloud based history suggestion in future?
Hello,
I was wondering if it is possible in future that Vivaldi could let us have cloud based history suggestion.
It is not a feature which will be useful for many people, so I understand if they don't want to spend their resources on it. However, it will be really useful for those who like to have long term history on their browser.
Currently, you know that our computer kinda slows down on address bar suggestion if we have kept history for a long time and its size is over 200 MB, but if they do it like Google, I guess the problem would be solved.
It will take time I guess, until Vivaldi earn enough money to be able to afford to spend a lot on that. Still, what are your thoughts?
@PrimeArch There is already an option to Sync History in Settings, Sync, but there is no way to separate local and cloud settings. If you keep a limited history in Settings, Privacy and Security, Save Browser History, the same history will be synced to the cloud.
I don’t see any way around that. Sync is not the same as keeping backups.
@Pesala Ah yes, I was actually talking about how Google does it. You know, they save everything on the cloud and when you type anything, they look for suggestions using your history saved in your account.
@PrimeArch Vivaldi does not have an account that saves your browser history. Vivaldi does not capture or store any of your data at all. None. And it never will unless its privacy philosophy changes.
The closest Vivaldi comes to this is sync, where what's locally stored in one instance of the browser can be reflected in your (and only your) other instances of the browser, again, locally. Sync doesn't have any data that didn't come directly from your own local storage. An Vivaldi cannot access what is on the sync server for any purpose, because it's encrypted with a key which only you have.
So whatever Vivaldi can do in terms of suggestions from your typed history or browsed history, it would have to do from your own locally stored files, to which only you have access.