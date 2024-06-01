Problem solved - I'm posting this to serve as a record as to what needs to be done to "fix" the issue discussed in this topic. Searching the forum and Internet didn't help - there were references to enabling/disabling the "Extension Toggle" button in Vivaldi "Address bar" settings - of which I was unable to find (however most of what I was able to find was dated (i.e. 5+ years or more old).

So, what I did was to right-click on another existing icon on the address bar and then select "Edit" and then instead of "Remove from Toolbar" like I did with the "Extension Toggle" button - I selected "Customize Toolbar" where I was then able to find the "Extension Toggle" icon of which I performed a drag/drop of the icon to the former location (upper-right corner of browser address bar) where the icon resided originally.

Doing the above restored the "Extension Toggle" button along with all of the other "Extensions" I use.

It is not made clear at all that the option "Remove from Toolbar" like I used from the right-click options for the "Extension Toggle" button actually removes ALL extension icons (from the Address Bar) - one would intuitively presume this (right-click) option to "Remove from Toolbar" would be exclusive to only the "Extension Toggle" button itself since the right-click menu is specific to that button (and not remove all other Extension Icons as well) - Oh well, live and learn...

Apparently all extensions reside within an "Extension Toolbar" of which the "Extension Toggle" button is a part of - Removing the button removes the entire "Extension Toolbar" because the button is physically incorporated within the "Extension Toolbar" itself....

Hmm, so this raises the question - if one were to move the "Extension Toggle" button to a different location on the "Address bar" (via using the "Customize" option) - would that then also move all of the extensions as well (that are not "hidden", that is)??? That could end up quite a major change to the "Address Bar" (depending upon how many extensions are involved). Um, I'm not about to find out as I've gone through enough unexpected frustrations with just the small change I made.

Incidentally, is there a way to mark topics as "Solved"? (or would just changing the title to add the word "Solved" to the topic title suffice? - which is what I've done.)