It has been a while since I’ve used my account at Sentinel Hub to access earth imaging but I was always able to use it on Vivaldi.

Apparently they’ve changed their password requirements but when I click on “Forgot Password” (the only option) they inform me that I will get an email with instruction at my Vivaldi dot net account, which I never get.

Note:

When accessing Sentinel Hub I am redirected to “ https://browser.dataspace.copernicus.eu/?zoom=12&lat=40.40003&lng=-3.72986&themeId=DEFAULT-THEME&visualizationUrl=https%3A%2F%2Fsh.dataspace.copernicus.eu%2Fogc%2Fwms%2Fa91f72b5-f393-4320-bc0f-990129bd9e63&datasetId=S2_L2A_CDAS&fromTime=2022-10-28T00%3A00%3A00.000Z&toTime=2023-04-28T23%3A59%3A59.999Z&layerId=4-FALSE-COLOR-URBAN&demSource3D="MAPZEN"&cloudCoverage=20&dateMode=MOSAIC” where I must try to login.

Is there something with Chromium or Vivaldi that is preventing emails from coming in to reset my password?|

This occurs on all platforms, Win Snapshot, Linux Stable, iOS.

I have asked them but have yet to receive a reply.