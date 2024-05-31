A custom ad/tracking filters list
-
I've put together a curated list of ad and tracker-blocking filter lists which I have found to be effective. I've posted it in several replies. This seems less spammy. Constructive feedback is welcome, and I'll post updates if I make changes.
If anyone is interested, I've posted it on GitHub.
Vivaldi: Tracker / Ad Blocking Lists (Customized)
I hope it can be helpful.
-
@Danger1081 Checking lists with ublock origin won’t give you the real overlap, because Vivaldi cannot utilize all filters. But yeah, it should give you an idea.
-
@Danger1081, you can test and adjust your lists with this page
-
@luetage thank you. You're that it's not exactly exact. I disabled all the built-in uBlock lists and added them all as customs. Even the pre-existing ones. I also tried to pick sources that were ABP syntax, because I believe that that is the format Vivaldi is mainly based on. I also try and weigh the number of unsupported rules shown when I import a new list.
It was the only tool that I could think of at the time. I'm eager to check out the recommended tool for that in the next comment below...
-
@Catweazle thanks for the link! I'll check it out. That green circle is familiar, but if they have additional tools to help prevent too much overlap, or anything else, it will be a big help.
-
@Danger1081 Yes, Vivaldi processes/works with adblock plus filters, but excluding the adblock plus extended CSS selector filter rules. That’s the difference between ublock origin and Vivaldi adblocker.
-
This post is deleted!