Unable to connect to vivaldi.net ERR_CONNECTION_RESET (-101)
Greetings
Last night Vivaldi was showing there was an Update available so I Updated to 6.7.3329.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit), After loading up I was Greeted with this on nearly all 15 Tabs:-
I Tried rebooting but still no connection, Have tried disabled All extensions, Tried running Update from the browser again:
I really don't want to Uninstall Vivaldi and do a clean install again
@AmBush Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Something on your system is blocking Vivaldi from accessing the network.
Could be some paranoid AV/Security software detecting the new Vivaldi version.
Or it could be some misbehaving VPN software.
Or it could be some extension you have causing this.
@Pathduck The odd thing is Nothing was blocking the older version, VPN was off before the update and Is still off after reboot, Have also checked Kaspersky Internet Security (Have run updates) No problems there.
I have just run Update on my Gaming PC which has Different security settings and All tabs are connecting, Which dismisses my thoughts of it being a software bug, I'll do some more digging Pathduck.
@AmBush said in Unable to connect to vivaldi.net ERR_CONNECTION_RESET (-101):
The odd thing is Nothing was blocking the older version
It's not really relevant. Most AV vendors use heuristics to determine if something is malware, and it might detect the new version. False positives happen.
VPN was off before the update and Is still off after reboot, Have also checked Kaspersky Internet Security (Have run updates) No problems there.
So you're using a VPN and Kaspersky - I'd say you have some digging to do
Ok
@Pathduck said in Unable to connect to vivaldi.net ERR_CONNECTION_RESET (-101):
So you're using a VPN and Kaspersky - I'd say you have some digging to do
Not always at the same time obviously.
Right, After Pausing KIS protection All pages load, So the problem is between Vivaldi & KIS somewhere In KIS but there is nothing obvious
EDIT
Error, I though I had it fixed, Ain't got time to try fixing stuff that should work. Have to Uninstall again
DoctorG Ambassador
@AmBush said in Unable to connect to vivaldi.net ERR_CONNECTION_RESET (-101):
Have to Uninstall again
Had you tried a re-install of Vivaldi?
@DoctorG said in Unable to connect to vivaldi.net ERR_CONNECTION_RESET (-101):
@AmBush said in Unable to connect to vivaldi.net ERR_CONNECTION_RESET (-101):
Have to Uninstall again
Had you tried a re-install of Vivaldi?
Not as yet, I wanted to try all other options before doing that as It's a pain having to through all the Security settings on Web sites (But thtat's the price we pay these days)
@DoctorG Uninstalled Vivaldi using Revo Uninstaller, Scanned Regestry Using CCleaner and Rebooted. Reinstall has no effect, The only way I can get online using Vivaldi is by Pausing KIS protection, All Other browsers (Opera, Opera GX, TOR & Chrome) work Fine.
@AmBush Then contact Kaspersky support and report a bug/false positive.
This is nothing Vivaldi can do anything about.
I use Avast myself, never any issue with Vivaldi + Avast.
@Pathduck said in Unable to connect to vivaldi.net ERR_CONNECTION_RESET (-101):
@AmBush Then contact Kaspersky support and report a bug/false positive.
This is nothing Vivaldi can do anything about.
I use Avast myself, never any issue with Vivaldi + Avast.
@Pathduck Erm yea I think as It happened Right after a Vivaldi Update it does have to do with Vivaldi but Oh well Time to move over to Opera GX Fulltime.
Case Closed
DoctorG Ambassador
Some non-standard Internet Security/Firewalls have network drivers, filters and behaviour detection which cause breaking connections.
Standard Firewall and Antivirus means: Windows Defender and Firewall
Nonstandard means: Kaspersky KIS and KAV
Nothing Vivaldi can fix.
I think Kaspersky uses a Blocklist für unknown apps. And that's why Vivaldi is blocked.
Pleas ask Kaspersky Support.
This type of issue is exactly why I never install any security software.
The Kaspersky on-demand scanner has always been good enough for me.
Have you applied these 10 check-points?
Site: How to Fix the “ERR_CONNECTION_RESET” Error (10 Methods)
Link:
https://helpdeskgeek.com/help-desk/9-ways-to-fix-err_connection_reset-in-google-chrome/
Looking through the steps it would appear you've probably tried most - a couple stands out that I'm thinking you may not have tried (and there may be more): Step 5 Reset the Winsock Catalog, Flush the DNS Cache, and Reset Network Settings and Step 6 Update the Network Adapter Driver (especially considering that you're linking the issue to a time-frame that corresponds to a Vivaldi update). As I recall (12+ years ago) the former (step 5) helped me in a similar situation.