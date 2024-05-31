Greetings

Last night Vivaldi was showing there was an Update available so I Updated to 6.7.3329.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit), After loading up I was Greeted with this on nearly all 15 Tabs:-



I Tried rebooting but still no connection, Have tried disabled All extensions, Tried running Update from the browser again:



I really don't want to Uninstall Vivaldi and do a clean install again