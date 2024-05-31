Manifest V2 phase-out begins, now it’s time to improve the built in adblocker.
Veddu Ambassador
Manifest V2 phase-out begins and now it’s time for Vivaldi to really consider improving the built in adblocker, there are alot to be desired for here.
Based on input from the extension community, we also increased the number of rulesets for declarativeNetRequest, allowing extensions to bundle up to 330,000 static rules and dynamically add a further 30,000.
sounds good, nobody will notice and everyone will just continue using all the Chromium-based browsers. We are talking about the Microsoft Windows crowd after all, 99% just don't care (soon️ recording what you are doing with your PC is coming to you)...
Veddu Ambassador
I know. Hence, why it is even more important now than before. This will also affect iOS and android versions too if vivaldi improve their adblocker, so I don’t see the reason not to improve it. There is so much to gain from it.
barbudo2005
@Veddu said:
...it’s time for Vivaldi to really consider improving the built in adblocker….
I consider that the first improvement should be to be able to use the default lists that come with uBO.
@Veddu We already have a bunch of requests to improving syntax , layout or features. Upvote what you need:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=adblock&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
But you should be able to use V2 addons (like uBO) for another year:
https://chromeenterprise.google/policies/#ExtensionManifestV2Availability
Of course replacing
Google\Chromewith
Vivaldiin registry.