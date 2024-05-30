Minor update (8) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes fixes from Chromium upstream and resolves a crash related to the address field.
Before anyone asks, Vivaldi stable is currently based on Chromium ESR (Extended Stable Release), i.e. equivalent to the Chrome 124.0.6367.243 release. Our update includes the relevant security fixes found in Chrome 125.0.6422.141/.142.
@Ruarí
Thank you for the nightly update for Europe.
Thanks also for your nice picture on the update description page.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-eight-6-7/
Nice that you thought of us on your trip to 'Vangen'
I'm sure we'll see the picture with the goat soon.
You not only have a good eye for motifs, but probably also a good camera.
The pictures are also of good technical quality.
Having a problem getting to X.com again. ![alt text]( image url) Can this be fixed?
@ruarí: An update to the Past? Do you show up at work?
Why do we comment if no one reads them? 5 likes ?
@sphera said in Minor update (8) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7:
An update to the Past?
Chrome 124.0.6367.243 was released for security updates to their ESR line on the 30th (same day as 125.0.6422.141/.142). How is that the past? Did you see the date on this post/release? [Hint: It is also the same day.]
Put another way, we got our security update out the same day as Chromium upstream and before every competitor besides Chrome, who were actually only minutes before us. The first of those browsers based on 125 (Brave) took an extra day to get the same security updates out to their users (Edge and Opera have yet to react and are missing these security updates still as I write this). What is your problem with this and why do you consider it the past, when we were the quickest to respond? And indeed we have been the quickest with security updates (including several 0-day problems) for the latest few updates, sometimes releasing before upstream.
Do you show up at work?
Umm… yes. Though not so often on a Saturday, when you write this. Although yes, occasionally I even work then.
Why do we comment if no one reads them?
I am reading this (on the weekend)
5 likes ?
I explained how our build is secure based on how it related to Chromium upstream. Presumaby 5 people thought that was useful to know or interesting.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@ValW You have our ad blocker on
X is blocking anyone who uses an adblocker. You would see the same in Chrome running an adblocking extension.
@Ruarí
You need to rest more. And show up at work less. Your eye is "blurred". You look and don't see, but we suffer, all 2.5 million users.
What is your problem
I noticed a typo (downgrade on 100 Chromium), and now I have to justify myself.
This reduces the efficiency of the work. Write an application for a vacation.
@valw: It is sad to say but if you want privacy, X is probably not the place. Their objectives appear to be fundamentally opposed to that, which is why you encounter stuff like this.
Can we fix it and somehow make it work while keeping you private? Maybe… but it is an arms race, so I would expect this to keep breaking. They, like YouTube have made it clear they are willing to block anyone who dares to block their ads and/or surveillance technology.
@sphera Fair enough and if you felt I was harsh, I am sorry. However if you do notice a mistake please state it more clearly. It was not at all obvious to me what you were trying to say.
That all said, have a nice weekend and thanks for your understanding and (hopefully) your continued support.
@Ruarí said in Minor update (8) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7:
@valw: It is sad to say but if you want privacy, X is probably not the place. Their objectives appear to be fundamentally opposed to that, which is why you encounter stuff like this.
Can we fix it and somehow make it work while keeping you private? Maybe… but it is an arms race, so I would expect this to keep breaking. They, like YouTube have made it clear they are willing to block anyone who dares to block their ads and/or surveillance technology.
That's why you shouldn't use 'X' at all, but the much, much better 'Mastodon'.
Only use YouTube in appropriate programs such as 'FreeTube' for the desktop and 'NewPipe', from 'F-Droid', for Android.
It would be even better to avoid YouTube completely and support alternative platforms in their distribution.
@Ruarí
Thank you once again for your tireless efforts, even on public holidays and weekends, to ensure Vivaldi's safety.