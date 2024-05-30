@sphera said in Minor update (8) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7:

An update to the Past?

Chrome 124.0.6367.243 was released for security updates to their ESR line on the 30th (same day as 125.0.6422.141/.142). How is that the past? Did you see the date on this post/release? [Hint: It is also the same day.]

Put another way, we got our security update out the same day as Chromium upstream and before every competitor besides Chrome, who were actually only minutes before us. The first of those browsers based on 125 (Brave) took an extra day to get the same security updates out to their users (Edge and Opera have yet to react and are missing these security updates still as I write this). What is your problem with this and why do you consider it the past, when we were the quickest to respond? And indeed we have been the quickest with security updates (including several 0-day problems) for the latest few updates, sometimes releasing before upstream.

Do you show up at work?

Umm… yes. Though not so often on a Saturday, when you write this. Although yes, occasionally I even work then.

Why do we comment if no one reads them?

I am reading this (on the weekend)

5 likes ?

I explained how our build is secure based on how it related to Chromium upstream. Presumaby 5 people thought that was useful to know or interesting.