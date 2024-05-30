localhost issue on snapshot
JoelYoung Ambassador
When I go to http:// localhost, the Index/ page comes up with a list of the files & folders in my www directory.
In every other browser they are clickable, as expected.
In Vivaldi snapshot they are not.
Is there a permssions setting I need to set or unset?
@JoelYoung Which Vivaldi version do you use?
Has your local web server SSL activated?
I will test on my local web server now.
Works nice.
Perhaps this can help you https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/751191
JoelYoung Ambassador
It's the latest snapshot, just installed minutes before I posted.
SSL is not activated for my local server.
Since it works on your local server, this tells me there's something I don't know about Vivaldi when it comes to this sort of thing. Every other browser works automatically with no further configuration.
I'll check that link. Thanks.
EDIT:
Restarted Apache, ran a command from that page, and now it works. No idea if it was the restart or the command, or both. lol.
Either way, I'm good to go . Thanks for the suggestion!
@JoelYoung said in localhost issue on snapshot:
Restarted Apache, ran a command from that page, and now it works.
Then it was a configuration on your local Apache2 which caused this.
Nice, it works now for you.
JoelYoung Ambassador
I do wonder what it was, though. Because all other browsers worked fine. It was only Vivaldi that had the issue, so I still don't know what it is about V that made it happen. I realize you probably don't know, I'm just rambling, lol.
@JoelYoung Sometimes a forced reload in Vivaldi (Ctrl+Shift+R) helps.
I never experienced non-working links on my local development and remote Apache2 web servers.
And you know i am testing all Vivaldi Stable, Snapshot and internal Daily versions.