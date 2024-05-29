Vivaldi crashing on startup - please help
Mac OS High Sierra (sorry, this is the best I can do on old hardware). Most recent Vivaldi, I guess. I can't run it to find out.
Starting just this morning 5/29/24. Vivaldi ran fine the first time. Adblock+ opened a tab to say it was updated. I opened several tabs from Google, other sites fine. Then I tried to open a tab from Quora. Browser crashed. Browser settings are to reopen tabs on startup. Now the browser crashes on startup with no UI appearing.
I was going to start in Safe Mode but Google is completely worthless garbage.
I was going to look at files in the application data folder to see if there is tabs file I can delete but I don't know where it is, and again, google is completely worthless garbage.
Where is application data directory located on high sierra? If I can find it I will attempt to remove Quora tab before running again to see if that makes a difference.
How do I start Viv in safe mode? Then I will disable adblock+ and see if I can run again.
Any other advice on how to proceed?
OakdaleFTL
@mculver The tabs list is in your-user-name/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default. Deleting this file let's you perform the first-run set-up...
Will that be good enough?
(You can do this in the Finder...)
p. s.
If your machine can run High Sierra, it can probably run Catalina. You already have the "new" APFS, which was the biggest change from previous MacOS X systems.
How old is your machine? I'm using a late 2012 Mac mini...
But if you're on High Sierra, you aren't likely running the latest Vivaldi - which requires Catalina (OS X 10.15.7).