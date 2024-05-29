Mac OS High Sierra (sorry, this is the best I can do on old hardware). Most recent Vivaldi, I guess. I can't run it to find out.

Starting just this morning 5/29/24. Vivaldi ran fine the first time. Adblock+ opened a tab to say it was updated. I opened several tabs from Google, other sites fine. Then I tried to open a tab from Quora. Browser crashed. Browser settings are to reopen tabs on startup. Now the browser crashes on startup with no UI appearing.

I was going to start in Safe Mode but Google is completely worthless garbage.

I was going to look at files in the application data folder to see if there is tabs file I can delete but I don't know where it is, and again, google is completely worthless garbage.

Where is application data directory located on high sierra? If I can find it I will attempt to remove Quora tab before running again to see if that makes a difference.

How do I start Viv in safe mode? Then I will disable adblock+ and see if I can run again.

Any other advice on how to proceed?