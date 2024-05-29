"Login for smtp.vivaldi.net failed"
Hi All!
I made a new vivaldi account.
I can enter the account, no problem. Also, I can make a blog, and I can make a post as you can see.
But when adding the account to the mail application (in vivaldi browser of course) I don't manage, I receive the message "Login for smtp.vivaldi.net failed. "
I read about some new checks done before allowing the use of a new email account, I don't know if what is happening to me is related to that.
It looks odd that I can do everything but the thing I would need more; I had a look at the forum but I didn't find a possible answer.
Thank you in advance for any help,
Marco
mib2berlin
@CompiLa
Hi, instead of the old verification with a mobile phone number the Vivaldi team change to a reputation system.
More information:
Welcome to the forum, mib
