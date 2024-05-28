Could Someone Give me Advice on Customizing Vivaldi for Optimal Productivity?
Hello there,
I am new to Vivaldi and have been thoroughly impressed by its flexibility and range of feature;s. As someone who spends a significant amount of time online for both work and personal projects, I am eager; to optimize my Vivaldi br;owser to boost productivity and streamline my workflow.
Vivaldi’s tab stacking and tiling features are fantastic, but I’m curious about the bes;t practices for using them efficiently. How do you organize your tabs to avoid clutter and maintai;n focus?
Which extensions do you find indispensable for productivity? I'm especially interested in tools ;for note-taking, task management, and quick access to frequently used sites.
What are your favorite shortcuts and gestures that save you the most time? Are ther;e any custom commands you;’ve created that you find particularly useful?
Thankyou in advance for your help and assistance.
DoctorG Ambassador
@rich20509 I organize my tabs in Workspaces, one for Coding, one for visiting websites, one for watching TV&VIdeos, one for bug testing and bug tracking and so on…
mib2berlin
@rich20509
HI, I guess it is the same as asking 3 doctors, you get 3 opinions.
I never use tab stacks, cluttered UI, I use workspaces.
I don't use bookmark bar or bookmark panel, all bookmarks (~300) I need are in speed dials.
For the huge amount of settings in Vivaldi it is a big time saver to use the search field in Settings instead of looking at the settings pages over and over.
Get used to (web) panels, internal as the windows panel, external as chat, web mail, music and video streaming and so forth.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: As @Pesala mention customization:
@rich20509 My key customisations:
- Strip the menus down to just the items that I use
- Use some CSS to modify the Bookmark Bar
- Move vital buttons to the Address Bar
- Add a custom button just before the URL field that uses a Command Chain: Focus Address Field, Delay 10, Copy, Delay 10, Focus Page
- Move the Panels to the right
- Most Important Open only tabs that I am currently using (more tabs can be in separate windows or workspaces if you need them)
More Suggestions and Details (Layout updated for my 1200x1600 monitor).