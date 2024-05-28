Hello there,

I am new to Vivaldi and have been thoroughly impressed by its flexibility and range of feature;s. As someone who spends a significant amount of time online for both work and personal projects, I am eager; to optimize my Vivaldi br;owser to boost productivity and streamline my workflow.

Vivaldi’s tab stacking and tiling features are fantastic, but I’m curious about the bes;t practices for using them efficiently. How do you organize your tabs to avoid clutter and maintai;n focus?

Which extensions do you find indispensable for productivity? I'm especially interested in tools ;for note-taking, task management, and quick access to frequently used sites.

What are your favorite shortcuts and gestures that save you the most time? Are ther;e any custom commands you;’ve created that you find particularly useful?

Thankyou in advance for your help and assistance.