howto startup browser with no selected workspace or tab
-
using vivaldi on kubuntu, the browser crashed and I found that every time I restarted it would crash. Using top I tried to kill the tab sub process that was churning the processor at 100+. I realized the browser would never start again so long as it seeks to render that same tab.
After half dozen browser starts i could never kill with top before the recalled tab would crash the browser. I then rebooted which made no difference, then I realized I needed to go off internet which allowed the remembered tab address to sit idle and be killed.
The experience still makes me wonder if there is a command line means to call vivaldi without reviving any active named workspace or tab... like having the generic "workspace" with a blank new tab and bypassing the remembered workspace and tab of the last shutdown.
Thanks
Ty
-
mib2berlin
@tmay
Hi, you can start Vivaldi from a terminal
vivaldi http://www.example.comfor example.
I get a blank page, no idea why but better than a broken tab.
Check if Lazy Load is enabled in Settings > General.
It hibernate all background tabs at start, this can help to start Vivaldi if you are low on memory.
A test session with 800 tabs need 10 minutes to start on my 16 GB system if I disable this setting.
Cheers, mib
-
I see that this answer not only escapes the tainted tab by adding a new tab.... it adds that tab into the generic blank workspace (which seems to be called "workspace"). Then one needs only to find that tainted tab residing over in the revolving last remembered workspace of the last session and remove it to avoid later activation.
I became curious about the literal outcome of calling on the url: "www.example.com" . Looks like the keepers of internet functionality maintain that sort of blank page for just such dummy visitation.
I think the cause of the tainted URL crashing the browser was/is in the human captcha widgetry that is a greeting at so many sites.
It seems that widget can crash if it is being loaded as a remembered startup tab.
Thanks
Ty