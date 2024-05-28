I just made the mistake of upgrading to 6.7, and I am no longer able to bookmark tabs from the windows panel.

Steps to reproduce:

Open a browser window

Have at least one tab open

Open the window panel (default on the left)

Right click on one or several tabs.

The option to bookmark it/them is no longer present. It was there yesterday before the "upgrade".

This bug has existed for a while in the macOS version; I don't know if that got on 6.7 a while ago, and I just didn't notice, or what.

The release notes/changelog (https://vivaldi.com/changelog-vivaldi-browser-6-7/) don't seem to mention anything about this; the closest I could find was the statement: "[Menus][Settings] Provide a way to switch between new and old menu styles (VB-105645)" but I didn't find anything relevant by searching for "menu" in the settings.