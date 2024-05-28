Bookmarking from windows panel disappeared
-
BlueHatGURU
I just made the mistake of upgrading to 6.7, and I am no longer able to bookmark tabs from the windows panel.
Steps to reproduce:
Open a browser window
Have at least one tab open
Open the window panel (default on the left)
Right click on one or several tabs.
The option to bookmark it/them is no longer present. It was there yesterday before the "upgrade".
This bug has existed for a while in the macOS version; I don't know if that got on 6.7 a while ago, and I just didn't notice, or what.
The release notes/changelog (https://vivaldi.com/changelog-vivaldi-browser-6-7/) don't seem to mention anything about this; the closest I could find was the statement: "[Menus][Settings] Provide a way to switch between new and old menu styles (VB-105645)" but I didn't find anything relevant by searching for "menu" in the settings.
-
mib2berlin
@BlueHatGURU
Hi, I think this is a regression/bug in 6.7, please report this to the bug tracker. I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib