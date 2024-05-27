When I use tab scrolling with the mouse wheel to scroll through tabs in Vivaldi (Linux in my case), it varies at how it scrolls between slow and smooth and fast and usable, based on how I do so.

With the mouse wheel over the horizontal tab bar, scrolling as-is seems to be slow and speeds up, slows down, like it's trying to be smooth about it. But this makes it feel mushy and uncomfortable to me.

When I do the same but hold down the shift key by doing so, it's very fast, and exactly what I'd like to see regularly.

I'm going to provide a screenshot and a video to show this issue off as I see it. The video contains the first non-shifted scrolling, and the shifted scrolling results.

Video: https://0x0.st/XZRX.mp4