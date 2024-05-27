Hi everyone,

I'm developing an extension that uses the webRequest object and I'm using the onCompleted event and attaching an event listener to it to make some javascript action to happen (in my case, scrolling the page below), problem is that I'm detecting when the main page URL through this way, and relying on the details object that is passed to the callback of the chrome.webRequest.onCompleted.addListener .

The question is that with the other chrome-based browsers the main page the type field has the value main_frame when I want to grab the main page URL and discard all the other URLS from the components of the page. The problem with Vivaldi is that I don't see ever the type of main_frame on the details argument but instead I see lot of a xmlhttprequest passing through. I don't know of this is somehow related with the modifications you made (see https://vivaldi.com/blog/manifest-v3-webrequest-and-ad-blockers/) to avoid the adblocker to stop working with the migration to the extensions manifest v3.

The question is that I don't want to have to modify my code just to make my extension work just for Vivaldi, which is my browser of chossing from 10 years ago to now.

Thanks for your attention,