Unable to play live video on youtube
KrishnaSinghShahi
Hi,
I am encountering an issue with my browser where I am unable to play any live stream videos. I keep receiving the following error message:
An error occurred. Please try again later. (Playback ID: dI3N2UFmameAhHkL) Learn More
Could you assist me in resolving this issue?
mib2berlin
@KrishnaSinghShahi
Hi, please add your Vivaldi, OS version and a link to such a video.
You can try a guest profile, this exclude extensions and a broken profile.
Cheers, mib
KrishnaSinghShahi
Hi @mib2berlin ,
As per Vivaldi, the following are the details:
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.35 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 9cbf0310976675a2647b4b4263a724a7498c51f2
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3593)
JavaScript V8 12.4.254.20
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Users\phoenix\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Users\phoenix\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\phoenix\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
I tried both methods, but neither of them worked. Additionally, none of the YouTube live streams are working.
mib2berlin
@KrishnaSinghShahi
Hm, I reboot to windows 11 24H2 insider, Vivaldi 6.7.3329.35.
No issues on NASA livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jPTD2gnZFUw
Or Namibia Dessert:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydYDqZQpim8
Regular videos work but live streams not, very strange.
KrishnaSinghShahi
Both live streams failed to play.
Regular videos work even when moving the mouse over the thumbnail; the video starts to play.