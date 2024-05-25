Hi all, new to the forums.

So over the last month or so, a webshop I use regularly has mentioned, via banners once logged in, that my emails are bouncing. This means that I don't get order updates, newsletters, or (sometimes) replies from support.

I reached out to the webshop about it and was told that adding their email addresses to my contacts could work. I tried it, and it worked for a few days, after which I ended up with the same issue.

So I got myself a new email address with Vivaldi (this one), which led to a separate issue of having to build a reputation before I'm allowed to use the mail function (How high? How do I build it? Passively? By getting interaction?). However, I'm curious if anyone else is experiencing these kinds of issues, and if so, what you did to resolve them.

I've used the same email address with them for over four years with no issue, and I haven't made any changes on my end as far as I know. Please don't make me switch back to some of the email providers that I was hoping I would never have to use again.