Bouncing emails
Brightlens
Hi all, new to the forums.
So over the last month or so, a webshop I use regularly has mentioned, via banners once logged in, that my emails are bouncing. This means that I don't get order updates, newsletters, or (sometimes) replies from support.
I reached out to the webshop about it and was told that adding their email addresses to my contacts could work. I tried it, and it worked for a few days, after which I ended up with the same issue.
So I got myself a new email address with Vivaldi (this one), which led to a separate issue of having to build a reputation before I'm allowed to use the mail function (How high? How do I build it? Passively? By getting interaction?). However, I'm curious if anyone else is experiencing these kinds of issues, and if so, what you did to resolve them.
I've used the same email address with them for over four years with no issue, and I haven't made any changes on my end as far as I know. Please don't make me switch back to some of the email providers that I was hoping I would never have to use again.
@Brightlens My ISP-provided email, whicf is through Yahoo, has a tendency to bounce certain mailing lists I'm on. Especially the mails I ge5 as a tester for both Opera and Vivaldi. As a result, I have had to tell both lists to send my mail here,
Actually most email providers don't bounce messages any more, they'll just disappear. If your old provider was actually bouncing messages they are unusual.
Brightlens
@sgunhouse My apologies, I didn't make it clear that emails to my other Vivaldi address are bouncing. I tried editing the post to make it more clear, but I can only edit for 3600 seconds after posting, apparently.
@Brightlens Must be because this ID is a new user. Let's see, 3600 seconds = 1 hour. Usually they let you edit thread-starter posts longer than that.
