Video-DownloadHelper blocking Vivaldi and Vivaldi from closing
I just update my extensions and allowed the additional permissions in both Vivaldi browsers and when I go to exit either browser the browser either doesn't close or closes to a blank browser screen without any tabs, not even the default tabs. I disable VDH and the issue disappears.
VDH version 9.0.1.18 (stable)
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.35 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Vivaldi Snapshot 6.8.3358.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit)
Running on Garuda Linux (Arch based) - updated as of 4 hours ago
Addon & CoApp version and details
Companion App installed (v2.0.19)
https://github.com/aclap-dev/video-downloadhelper/discussions/616
I have also tested in Opera, Chrome, and Microsoft Edge and none of them have the issue.
@CummingCowGirl
HI, I would try to check if "Background apps" is enabled in chrome://settings/system
Some Chrome extensions simply not work in Vivaldi but it should not freeze or crash Vivaldi.
You could report it the bug tracker.
Cheers, mib
CummingCowGirl
That setting wouldhave nothing to do with the issue, plus I always disable it.
I decided to launch Vivaldi and exit it by the regular close instead of using Close All & Clean and it closed without issue. If I disable VDH and click Close All & Clean's icon Vivaldi closes without issue.
@CummingCowGirl
I am sorry but what is "Close All & Clean"?
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/close-clean/hjjlnpghgkgmnpjimgbblhggmbjlbmld
but when you mouse over the extension button it says Close All & Clean.
@CummingCowGirl
Oh my, one Chrome extension interact with another one.
I have no idea how to help here, sorry.
This seems to have fixed itself. Closing with Close & Clean now actually fully exits the browser once again.
You know I would actually like to think the Vivaldi devs for all the hep they gave on this, NOT!!!!!!
@CummingCowGirl
This is a user forum, the developer don't read here usually.
In my opinion, it is not the job of the Vivaldi developers to repair broken Chrome extensions.
CummingCowGirl
You like to make stuff up as you go don't you? Do not answer thas since we both know the answer is YES. You and I both know that this could of been something with Vivaldi and not the extensions. Now as for the devs we both know they are on here constantly, and have addressed more issues on here than either one of us can count. It takes alot of never to delibrately BS someone and think you'll get away with it. Do not bother to reply cause you have already been BLOCKED.
@CummingCowGirl Please tone down your language.
It's generally not a good idea to be rude to people trying to help you. Not in real life, not on web forums.
The Vivaldi Community Code of Conduct states:
Don’t insult or use unfriendly language, including ALL CAPS.
https://vivaldi.com/privacy/code-of-conduct/
If you keep up the rude language use, we have no choice but to give you a vacation.
I'm always amazed at what new forum users know.
Freezes or crashes my Vivaldi 6.7 Stable Ubuntu 22 LTS.
-
CummingCowGirl
Very old (2018), perhaps missing a function/interface to close Vivaldi panels and tabs.
Do you see any crashdumps from time of issue in folder
~/.config/vivaldi/Crash\ Reports/pending?
If yes, please report the crashdump to Vivaldi bug tracker.
As I said he was rude for no reason and got what he asked for.
-
@CummingCowGirl No crashdumps found? No bug report? Nothing can be fixed by dev team and nothing tested by tester team without a report.