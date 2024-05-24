I have the following version of Vivaldi: 6.7.3329.35 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on both Windows and Mac.

I am trying to export the encryption key, but for some reason, when I save the file, nothing happens. No file is created. This occurs on both Mac and Windows.

I have a new phone on which I need to set up Vivaldi, and without the encryption key, I fear losing my history, bookmarks, and passwords. Currently, it's also impossible to export the encryption key on the Android version due to storage permission issues. Even when you explicitly grant the permission via ADB Shell, you get an error saying "Saving backup failed." So basically you can't export your key on any platform!!

The same issue is discussed here: Vivaldi Forum - Unable to Save Backup Encryption Key.

At this point, I am so frustrated that I am seriously considering switching to another browser.