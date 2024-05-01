Unable to save backup encryption key
mikudesudesu
I've been using Vivaldi for a while and now am upgrading from Windows 10 to 11. I can't recall my encryption password, but my Vivaldi is currently logged on my W10 partition. When I try to save the backup encryption key, no files are created. Is this a known bug? It doesn't create new files, doesn't rewrite a existing file, doesn't matter the folder or place.
Things I've tried
-Using Vivaldi as administrator
-Trying to save on a existing file
-Trying to save to external storage
-Trying to save on different disks
I am using the latest Vivaldi, 6.7.3329.21
@mikudesudesu Hi, this is known bug
VB-105910 Unable to save encryption key on PC
Fixed in an internal build, will first come to Snapshots and then Stable when fix is tested.
mikudesudesu
@Pathduck
Thanks for the answer. We can close the topic.