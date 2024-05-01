I've been using Vivaldi for a while and now am upgrading from Windows 10 to 11. I can't recall my encryption password, but my Vivaldi is currently logged on my W10 partition. When I try to save the backup encryption key, no files are created. Is this a known bug? It doesn't create new files, doesn't rewrite a existing file, doesn't matter the folder or place.

Things I've tried

-Using Vivaldi as administrator

-Trying to save on a existing file

-Trying to save to external storage

-Trying to save on different disks

I am using the latest Vivaldi, 6.7.3329.21