Large message in outbox
-
I have been getting this pop-up since February. I've emptied my e-mail entirely, I've uninstalled Vivaldi entirely, and this still keeps popping up. How do I make it stop? I don't even have an outbox visible to me.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@crimetape Welcome to Vivaldi.
The e-mail in question should be in
All Messages -> Outboxand can be deleted from there.
Please note, most mail servers have a maximum size limit for attachments to e-mails.
-
@edwardp That doesn't show up as an option for me anywhere.
-
@crimetape Seems you're looking in the wrong spot. You should not be in All Accounts, but in All Messages. If you expand All Messages, you can see a Drafts folder and an Outbox folder.
-
@Ayespy my drafts folder is visible in the screenshot I sent you. There is no option for "all messages" on the account in question (it's the bottom one labeled HD) and "all mail" does not expand on the other acct.
-
@crimetape The option does not belong to the account. It belongs to the installation of the Vivaldi Mail client in general. Have you somehow disabled this folder?
Pretty sure it's on by default.
-
@Ayespy Yep, it was off somehow! Thank you so much!