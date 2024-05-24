Main Quebec Tax Login Fails Using Vivaldi
-
evenmoreconfused
Just advising that one site that doesn't accept access via Vivaldi is the main My Account portal at Revenue Quebec.
Go to https://www.revenuquebec.ca/en/ , open the "My Account" dropdown on the right, then click the first-most blue "Access" button a little way down.
All attempts result in:
400 Bad Request Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand. Size of a request header field exceeds server limit.
Changing the blocking settings for the site does not help.
-
@evenmoreconfused Blocked third party cookies?
-
It's currently set to block nothing, still doesn't work.
Possibly Rev Que only accepts certain specific header strings?
-
@evenmoreconfused Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
-
Interesting...
Yes, that works. I will try to narrow down the differences between the two attempts.
Thanks for the suggestion.
-
@evenmoreconfused Please check Troubleshooting issues.
-
While working on that help page, I noticed something odd. I have two nearly identical PCs here, both configured nearly identically -- except that one is Win 10, the other Win 11. They both have the same synchronized Vivaldi account and AFAIK will have an identical Vivaldi config. Yet one works and the other doesn't.
Working system:
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.35 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision 9cbf0310976675a2647b4b4263a724a7498c51f2 OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4412) JavaScript V8 12.4.254.20 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line "C:\Users\Paul\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml --restart --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end Executable Path C:\Users\Paul\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Profile Path C:\Users\Paul\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default Variations Seed Type Null Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
Non-working system (but works in Guest profile):
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.35 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision 9cbf0310976675a2647b4b4263a724a7498c51f2 OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3593) JavaScript V8 12.4.254.20 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line "C:\Users\paul\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path C:\Users\paul\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Profile Path C:\Users\paul\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default Variations Seed Type Safe Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
I will keep digging to try to identify the specific difference between the two profiles.
Is there a "profile dump to text (or xml)" command I can use so I can run a diff?
-
@evenmoreconfused You're overthinking things.
Just go through the troubleshooting steps linked, including testing in a clean profile and disabling extensions, clearing cache+cookies etc.
When I follow your steps in the first post, I get this page:
It working in a Guest profile is also an indication of something in your profile breaking the login process.
-
@evenmoreconfused You're overthinking things.
Sorry, I should have been more clear. I'm not blocked or anxious that this gets resolved quickly -- I've been getting to Rev Que using other browsers for weeks now -- and I'm only chasing this down out of community spirit and curiosity. In other threads here, developers seem anxious to identify compatibility issues vs other browsers.
Just go through the troubleshooting steps linked, including testing in a clean profile and disabling extensions, clearing cache+cookies etc.
Yes, that's clear to me, but if I do that I will reset / lose whatever it is that's mis-set. I want to carefully locate whatever the cause is and try to understand how it became wrong (I was a software developer for 40 years before retiring half a decade ago).
When I follow your steps in the first post, I get this page:
Yes, that is the correct next page in the five or six page login sequence to our wonderful tax collector here. It seems to be just this one browser instance in one profile that screws up.
Thanks for all your help,
Paul