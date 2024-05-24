Search keyboard shortcuts by keys
-
Would be nice to have a way to search keyboard shortcuts by the keys mapped to them. For example, "F" would return all shortcuts that have the F key mapped (including ones with other modifiers like "Shift+F"), and "Ctrl+F" returns all shortcuts with both Ctrl and F mapped (including, for example, "Ctrl+Shift+F"). The main motivation is that sometimes I have other apps running with other shortcuts assigned, and when I try to use those shortcuts, it results in Vivaldi also using them and causing something unexpected to happen. However, I have to search through most of the shortcuts, try removing a keymap, and test each one to see if it caused the issue.
-
@JustABrowser58 I think it already works. Just use lower case. And one letter is too little to trigger the search, you need two.
And you don't need to use
+either.
Another method is just to try to set an already mapped key, it will tell you what it's mapped to.
-
@JustABrowser58 This used to work not so long ago. One could enter the exact shortcut, e.g. Ctrl+Shift+F to find the command to which it was assigned.
I thought I reported it as a bug.
Anyway, the method suggested by Pathduck works fine, and is easier to type in the search field.
-
And there is Ctrl+F1 just for the search.
-
I think I'm having some completely different issue then. My computer has the shortcut
Fn+Fwhich I use to toggle between performance modes, but for some reason it also causes the current Vivaldi tab to reload, even though I've checked in keyboard shortcuts that there's no keys mapped to "Reload Page" and "Force Page Reload" other than
Ctrl+R. Searching "fn f" in settings doesn't have any results, and trying to map
Fn+Fto a random shortcut instead shows it as undefined.
I'll probably make a new issue about this later since it's a bit late where I am.
-
@JustABrowser58 The default shortcuts on a Windows desktop are:
- Ctrl+R and F5 = Reload
- Ctrl+Shift+R and Ctrl+F5 = Force Reload
-
@Pesala I know, I've removed all of them besides Ctrl+R but I still have the issue.