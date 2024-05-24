Vivaldi mail behaviour
-
uberprutser
I'm trying to use Vivaldi mail more. And I would really like it to default to a certain email listing after a browser restart.
Latest (newest) mails should be on top (above) and the latest email should be highlighted (selected) For all mailboxes.
Deleted emails should never be listed (shown) unless I focus on the trash folder. Is it possible to configure Vivaldi mail in such a way?
-
@uberprutser said in Vivaldi mail behaviour:
Latest (newest) mails should be on top (above) and the latest email should be highlighted
Select "Sort by Date Received" and then click the "V" arrow to the right of the sort field to toggle between newest and oldest first.
@uberprutser said in Vivaldi mail behaviour:
Deleted emails should never be listed (shown) unless I focus on the trash folder
Click on the "View Filters" button and deselect "Trash" (and maybe also "Spam", your choice).
-
edwardp Ambassador
@uberprutser When in one of your mail folders (e.g. Inbox), make sure the arrow next to Date is pointing down. That will sort the incoming mail showing the newest first. Clicking the arrow toggles it.
-
@uberprutser I have mine set for newest on top and trash not visible (just using the options at the top of the mail list, which stay however you set them until you change them). Newest will not be highlighted whenever you open a view. Rather, the last one you had open will be highlighted.