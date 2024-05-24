Socket timeout error
-
probably a month now i have this problem with my mails, i get the socket timeout error and also the refresh button never stops rolling. I get the error on all my mail accounts and in order to fix it i have to restart the browser, then it will be fixed for some time till it comes again.
Another very strange thing is that if i pass the mail entry in the menu the browser closes instantly and i have to open it again. I have made numerous updates since the releases are comming one after the other now, but they haven't fixed these issues.
Finally when i open a new tab, it seems unresponsive for few secs and then i am able to write on the address bar, till it unfreezes i cannot do anything on the tab.
FYI i have a multicore system with 64GB ram and multiple Vivaldi windows oppened with numerous tabs on each of them (more than 100 in total). I've never had such a problem with this browser before and now it seems that all the problems have come together.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@slink What is shown in statusbar by envelope popup → Messages or Logs?
-
@DoctorG i get this
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@slink Any security tool, scanning of mail connection?
Access thru VPN?
Which mail provider?
-
edwardp Ambassador
@slink @DoctorG The 'Socket closed unexpectedly!' error seems to be coming from the remote mail server, it is closing the connection between your computer and the mail server. I see this quite often.
I have been assisting one of the devs with a similar issue pertaining to the errors reported in that log. Work is in-progress.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@edwardp Perhaps Vivaldi Mail IMAP is not stable with IDLE command and that's why connection is lost. Should reconnect.
I never has this with 6.7 Stable/6.8 Snapshot Vivaldi Mail and my IMAP accounts.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@DoctorG The original post said the error occurs on all of the mail accounts.
See: VB-102850
-
actually yes the problem occurs on all email accounts
and if i press the check all accounts button, it keeps spinnign all the time.
all these started to happen few time ago, i have never had such issues before.
-
did i mentioned that the issue is on 3 pcs i have the browser and is happening on different land lines?
-
edwardp Ambassador
The bug report (number above) shows it is in-progress and has been assigned to a dev.
-
@slink I think is in the wild since a bit. Btw, shouldn't affect connection to the IMAP as long you don't see the exclamation point on the accounts very often. A restart to fix is already too much.
Don't hide the provider from the screenshots. Is a very important information for testers which may have the same mail service (obviously hide your username).
Workaround if you are too much annoyed: set the logs to None and/or uncheck Mail component