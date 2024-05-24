probably a month now i have this problem with my mails, i get the socket timeout error and also the refresh button never stops rolling. I get the error on all my mail accounts and in order to fix it i have to restart the browser, then it will be fixed for some time till it comes again.

Another very strange thing is that if i pass the mail entry in the menu the browser closes instantly and i have to open it again. I have made numerous updates since the releases are comming one after the other now, but they haven't fixed these issues.



Finally when i open a new tab, it seems unresponsive for few secs and then i am able to write on the address bar, till it unfreezes i cannot do anything on the tab.

FYI i have a multicore system with 64GB ram and multiple Vivaldi windows oppened with numerous tabs on each of them (more than 100 in total). I've never had such a problem with this browser before and now it seems that all the problems have come together.