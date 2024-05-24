delete saved credit card or address info
-
How can I delete any saved addresses or credit card info?
I went to Chrome and there is no saved information at all - no credit cards or addresses, yet when I fill in this form on a particular website to charge my clients, sometimes the addresses pop up as an option to auto-populate.
Two days ago I was on my work computer charging clients, my husband's card got charged also even though I didn't have his card number with me and I don't know it by heart. It was also charged in the same amount I charged him 3 weeks ago.
So I went back to my computer, I tried to replicate what happened - I added his name, but nothing popped up or auto-populates with his credit card or anything. Nothing.
So I have no clue how his card got charged.
-
@Bluebutterfly Go to vivaldi:/settings (not from the menu) and click on "Autofill and passwords".
-
@sgunhouse said in delete saved credit card or address info:
you probably meant chrome://settings/autofill because vivaldi:/settings is the menu settings
-
@iAN-CooG No, I actually typed vivaldi:/settings into the address bar to check before my above reply. Mind you, chrome:/settings is the same page.
-
@sgunhouse Seems that
vivaldi:/settings--> brings you to Chrome's settings -
chrome://settings
vivaldi://settings--> brings you to Vivaldi's settings
Note the single slash in the first one.
You should always use
://for urls like this to avoid confusion.
It even working with a single slash is probably some "hack" Chromium's left in to avoid giving errors on typos - it even works the Mozilla way -
chrome:settings.
-
@Pathduck said in delete saved credit card or address info:
I see now, it's an exploit of a bug. You actually copy/paste in the address field, I was using the context menu after selecting the url, and gets normalized to "Go to vivaldi://settings" so it just goes to vivaldi://settings
-
@sgunhouse Thanks but the credit card auto fill option on Vivaldi was not checked.
-
@Pathduck Thanks but both Chrome (it only has my credit card saved) and Vivaldi settings did not have my husband's credit card info saved
-
@Bluebutterfly Delete Browsing Data and make sure Form Autofill Data is selected.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/delete-browsing-data/
chrome://settings/paymentsis where the card info is saved.
If it's not there I don't know what you're doing wrong here.
Doesn't have to be a saved CC, it could just be an autofill entry.
A saved CC looks like this:
A regular autofill entry looks like this:
-
@Pathduck Thanks for the info!! I did what you said and deleted the Form Autofill Data.
I still don't understand how it happened. When I went to the same site to try to duplicate the error I could not. I even tried putting the first 4 digits of his credit card and nothing popped up or offered me the option to auto-fill his card number.
I will have to be extra careful in future.
-
@Bluebutterfly Yeah, just pay attention when filling out web forms. Autofilled form inputs will have a light blue background, that should help.
Or you could of course just disable the Autofill altogether, you can do this in Settings > Privacy & Security > Autofill.
Good web sites and especially payment sites will/should have set their input fields to not accept autofill data for instance. So you could talk with your payment provider about this.
https://html.spec.whatwg.org/multipage/form-control-infrastructure.html#autofill
Of course, a lot of people prefer this Autofill functionality and think it's a time saver, and I doubt there's a huge number of complaints to payment providers that people autofilled their spouse's CC by mistake