How can I delete any saved addresses or credit card info?

I went to Chrome and there is no saved information at all - no credit cards or addresses, yet when I fill in this form on a particular website to charge my clients, sometimes the addresses pop up as an option to auto-populate.

Two days ago I was on my work computer charging clients, my husband's card got charged also even though I didn't have his card number with me and I don't know it by heart. It was also charged in the same amount I charged him 3 weeks ago.

So I went back to my computer, I tried to replicate what happened - I added his name, but nothing popped up or auto-populates with his credit card or anything. Nothing.

So I have no clue how his card got charged.