The style has been in operation for over three years. I have a bunch of tabs open on avsforum.com. Before I left for a trip a little over a week ago, everything was working just fine. I get back from the trip and the style is no longer working. It seems that a new release of stylebot happened. I never tried to install it. When I did try, I was informed that I needed a newer version of the browser. As a newer version is on the Fedora F39 server, I reinstalled it there. But, as mentioned above, some of the tabs would work, after several attempts to reload the tabs. So, I went back the the current server and updated the vivaldi-snapshot there. I was then able to install stylebot. Same issue, only some of the tabs would finally see the style. It is as if stylebot doesn't know that the page on the tab is from the website that I have configured. Stylebot is configured to only use the style with a single website.

When displaying a tab that ignores the style, I can right-click on the stylebot S and go to Options. At that point, under Styles, I can see the avsforum.com entry and click on edit and see the CSS text. Yet, stylebot is not working correctly for some of the tabs.

As mentioned above, an issue has been reported to the stylebot bug system. The person reporting the issue is using Win11 Chrome. So, it appears as though they introduced a nasty bug when they released the plugin.

It would be nice to be able to install a previous version of stylebot. Or maybe uninstall stylebot and install a different plugin that works like stylebot, using the same CSS style.

Bottom line, getting my style and installing it doesn't mean anything if stylebot refuses to work correctly.

https://www.avsforum.com/threads/improving-the-new-dark-theme-with-this-css-and-stylebot-stylus-plugins.3164558/page-4?post_id=60018042#post-60018042

The above link points to the AVSForum thread that discusses using stylebot. You will need to have an account (free) on the website in order to see the style working.

It seems that stylebot doesn't have a user forum.