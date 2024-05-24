Stylebot 3.1 issues with Vivaldi
-
I go away for a week and stylebot stops working, mostly.
It makes no difference if Vivaldi is running under Fedora 39 or an even older Fedora. Vivaldi is at 3358-2 (snapshot). Stylebot was installed again, even though it was already installed (supposidly).
I have a style for avsforum.com that was working perfectly before stylebot 3.1 came out. Now the damn program tends to not work. By that I mean there are tabs in the browser that refuse to load the stylebot style that I installed. I've tried Ctrl-F5 to force a hard reload of the tab to mostly no avail. Sometimes, i.e., rarely, after a few tries of reloading the page, it works. Mostly not.
Does anyone have any clues as to what is going on? This is extremely frustrating.
-
Upon further looking, it seems that someone has created a bug report against stylebot + chrome, even though the poster is on Win11. Any further ideas welcome.
-
@MrVideo Hi - if you shared the style maybe someone else could test?
And I always recommend testing in a clean profile to exclude influence from other extensions etc.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
And make sure to test in other browsers to exclude it simply being a non-working extension.
-
Maybe I need to add some more info.
The style has been in operation for over three years. I have a bunch of tabs open on avsforum.com. Before I left for a trip a little over a week ago, everything was working just fine. I get back from the trip and the style is no longer working. It seems that a new release of stylebot happened. I never tried to install it. When I did try, I was informed that I needed a newer version of the browser. As a newer version is on the Fedora F39 server, I reinstalled it there. But, as mentioned above, some of the tabs would work, after several attempts to reload the tabs. So, I went back the the current server and updated the vivaldi-snapshot there. I was then able to install stylebot. Same issue, only some of the tabs would finally see the style. It is as if stylebot doesn't know that the page on the tab is from the website that I have configured. Stylebot is configured to only use the style with a single website.
When displaying a tab that ignores the style, I can right-click on the stylebot S and go to Options. At that point, under Styles, I can see the avsforum.com entry and click on edit and see the CSS text. Yet, stylebot is not working correctly for some of the tabs.
As mentioned above, an issue has been reported to the stylebot bug system. The person reporting the issue is using Win11 Chrome. So, it appears as though they introduced a nasty bug when they released the plugin.
It would be nice to be able to install a previous version of stylebot. Or maybe uninstall stylebot and install a different plugin that works like stylebot, using the same CSS style.
Bottom line, getting my style and installing it doesn't mean anything if stylebot refuses to work correctly.
https://www.avsforum.com/threads/improving-the-new-dark-theme-with-this-css-and-stylebot-stylus-plugins.3164558/page-4?post_id=60018042#post-60018042
The above link points to the AVSForum thread that discusses using stylebot. You will need to have an account (free) on the website in order to see the style working.
It seems that stylebot doesn't have a user forum.
-
I went to the forum page that I pointed out above and noticed that stylebot 3.1 has been out a while. Now I'm beginning to think that maybe VerticalScope (owner of the forum) may have pushed out an update that interacts weirdly with the style. Still strange that some tabs finally use the style, while other tabs do nothing.
-
@MrVideo Have you tried just closing the tabs and reopening them? Websites are generally not meant to be kept open constantly, sometimes you just need to close them.
And clearing Cache+Cookies might help as always.
And testing in another browser.
And testing in a clean profile.
And sharing your style so others can test.
If the site/forum has changed its code then CSS userstyles often need to be updated.
I tested this Stylebot extension, it seemed to work fine for the AVS Forum site.
-
I just noticed on the stybot home page that stylebot was updated to version 3.1.4 on May 17th, i.e., I was on my trip.
I opened a new tab and went to one of the tab locations and the new tab also failed.
I've been using AVSForum for years and have never had an issue with constantly open tabs.
The last thing I want to do is clear all of the AVSForum cookies. That would royally screw things up as to where it knows what I have read. Clearing cache might also have other side effects. So, to not read the cache for a webpage, reload it with ctrl+F5, which I have done to no avail.
On the Fedora 39 server, I started chromiun-browser and firefox. I went to the website to install stylebot. I got no feedback for chromiun and it seemed to not install it. For Firefox it appeared to do an install. But, no S showed up, even after restarting each browser. The Alt+Shift+m failed to start stylebot on either browser. Looking for Chromiun Extensions showed that it never installed. But, Firefox shows that the extension was installed. So, I configured it with my style. I went to a few of the AVSForum locations and the style worked as expected.
I'm not sure what you mean by a clean profile, i.e., which profile?
The style is available at the AVSForum link I posted (post #70).
The way that stylebot handles the CSS means that if something is screwed up, the browser will either ignore it or display some weird results. Firefox has no issues with my style. It appears to do everything I have coded.
To me, this test with Firefox leads me to believe that Vivaldi is having issues.
No idea why the chromium that comes with Fedora 39 refuses to install stylebot. Neither here-nor-there since I was able to use Firefox for testing.
-
@MrVideo said in Stylebot 3.1 issues with Vivaldi:
I'm not sure what you mean by a clean profile, i.e., which profile?
"3 Test in a different profile"
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
The style is available at the AVSForum link I posted (post #70).
I'm not going to sign up for the forum just to test this.
Is your style huge?
Just post it here in a code block using the
</>button.
-
Sorry for the delay.
If a reader has an AVSForum account, it would be easy to go to the link I provided and get the CSS to install it. Then it can be tested right there on the page, or any other AVSForum page. If you don't have an account, posting it here would be a waste as the CSS is useless anywhere else.
As to your idea about a who new user profile gave me the idea to just start another instance of Vivaldi pointed at a whole new configuration location. I run two instances of Vivaldi at the moment. One that uses the default vivaldi-snapshot area and one that uses vivaldi-snapshot-2. I just started another that points to -3. Of course I had to reinstall stylebot and set it up. Once I did that, I went to some of my AVSForum pages and was well. No issues.
Now I am really confused as the only difference from when it was working to now that it isn't is that the power went out a few hours before I got home (a nasty storm went thru the area). I had shut down the other server before I left. Frankly I do not know if it was working correctly or not before the trip as I have been having password storage issues with that Vivaldi instance.
Now I get to try and figure out what happened. I am going to delete all of the cache files in the config area and see if that makes a difference. Otherwise it is going to be tough figuring this out as I do not know how the extension is handled by Vivaldi.