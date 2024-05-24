Minor update (7) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7
-
This update includes a security fix from Chromium upstream to resolve “CVE-2024-5274: Type Confusion in V8”, an exploit for which exists in the wild.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
edwardp Ambassador
Thank you.
-
Offtopic: As for the statue in the picture, have a read about the factory girls. If you cannot read Norwegian, "Vivaldi Translate" does not totally ruin it. It is not perfect but get the idea (at least in English where I tested it)
P.S. This statue is very close to the Vivaldi office and I actually took the picture on my commute in today, having looked at it many times and yet not having bothered to actually read about it until today.
P.P.S. It is not really related to this release. I just choose the image because… why not?
-
With another month or so to go, we have such a shot at the Minor Update Record (MUR) that I'm positively tingling. We can do this!
-
@Ruarí Aww someone put a flower crown on the factory girl's head
"In the spring, when one long weekend follows on the heels of another and steals many days' profit, then one can lose heart."
They had a different view of public holidays back then... We should thank the struggle of the labour unions for allowing us to take days off without fearing not being able to eat the next day.
-
@Pathduck Yeah I loved the flowers as well. Cute!
And yes, Norway of this age sounds like a lot of hard work for very little money or other benefits.
-
Fourth
-
@Ruarí And in the background of course, the entrance to Månefisken - a spot for many great raves in the 90s
-
@Pathduck You tell me. I moved to Oslo in late 2008.
(Damn… I have lived here for almost 16 years. That more than ⅓ of my life!)
-
Oops. Here we go again.
Source: https://chromereleases.googleblog.com/2024/05/stable-channel-update-for-desktop_23.html
"The Stable channel has been updated to 125.0.6422.112/.113 for Windows, Mac and 125.0.6422.112 for Linux...
This update includes 1 security fix...
[N/A][341663589] High CVE-2024-5274: Type Confusion in V8. Reported by Clément Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group and Brendon Tiszka of Chrome Security on 2024-05-20
Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2024-5274 exists in the wild."
I'm sure Ruari and the dev team knew about this through chromium developer network (or whatever it is called) and have the next minor update already in pipeline. An exploit in the wild means the team has to get another snapshot ready, too?
Thank you so much again for your hard work!!
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@mimismum Just to confirm: Yes, the fix for CVE-2024-5274 is in this Minor Update; @Ruarí will update the article in the morning.
BTW, this is the actual Extended Stable release for that patch: https://chromereleases.googleblog.com/2024/05/extended-stable-channel-update-for_23.html
-
-
12th updated
-
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@Ruarí
Thanks for the nice photo of you in the changelog.
Somehow it looks familiar to me.
Perhaps the same artist, as from a very well-known sculpture.
Very well done.
Where was it taken?
What is the background of this sculpture?
Was the wreath of flowers there before, or did you put it on?
I wrote this before I read your “Offtopic”.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@Pathduck
Thank you for your contribution.
Who is the person in the photo?
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@yngve
Thank you for your contribution too.
I always enjoy reading you.