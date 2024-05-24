Offtopic: As for the statue in the picture, have a read about the factory girls. If you cannot read Norwegian, "Vivaldi Translate" does not totally ruin it. It is not perfect but get the idea (at least in English where I tested it)

P.S. This statue is very close to the Vivaldi office and I actually took the picture on my commute in today, having looked at it many times and yet not having bothered to actually read about it until today.

P.P.S. It is not really related to this release. I just choose the image because… why not?