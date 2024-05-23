Hello, since I updated Vivaldi to version 6.7, the WhatsApp web panel stopped showing the notification counter. I have tried a couple of ideas from the forum, add the panel again, show in desktop mode and then reload the panel without any results, the only thing that seems to work is to give it a reload time so that the notifications work, curiously if I enter the panel After receiving a notification the counter is displayed but only until you click on the icon, does anyone have any idea how to repair it ?

This happens on Windows and MacOS, I guess, because syncing is on and something is causing the bug on both sessions.