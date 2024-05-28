Live talk about the Fediverse - Saturday 25th May
marialeal Vivaldi Team
Update (28th May): did you miss the event? You can now listen to the recording here.
Fediverse friends, we hope to see you this Saturday 25th for the second episode of our series of live talks with the community!
Joining us this time we'll have Vivaldi Ambassadors @beardedtechguy and @CliffWade, who are also admins of the All Things Tech instance on Mastodon.
To join, click on this link and log in to your Fediverse account (the room will only open at the time of the event).
CliffWade Ambassador
I'm super excited about being a part of this and truly honored to have been chosen to be a part of it!
TravellinBob
Will a recording be made available? As I am totally confused about the Fediverse and how it works (mainly for Mastodon) I'd really like to view but Saturday is impossible for me.....
@TravellinBob Yes! All recordings get uploaded to our blog. I'll be happy to let you know once it's available. Have a nice weekend!
@marialeal
I think the 'Vivaldi Community Live-Talks' is a very good idea!
I really appreciate your commitment to establishing the Vivaldi Live-Talks.
I am very happy to support Vivaldi to the best of my ability.
For me, this means that the live talks are not recorded, of course.
After our last discussion, I had hoped that this issue had been resolved so that there would be no recording.
For me, everything that happens in Mastodon's 'Audon' room during the 'Vivaldi Community Live-Talks' should stay in the 'Audon' room.
To protect privacy, anonymity and the ability of participants to speak freely.
As much as it is understandable that someone who cannot participate would like to have a recording, the privacy of as many participants as possible takes precedence here.
Mastodon's 'Audon' itself has enough problems of its own.
It has not been developed further for a long time.
The possibilities for moderation are severely limited, especially in comparison to 'Jitsi Meet'.
I think this is not insignificant, as I fear the more established this event hopefully becomes, the more spam it will attract,
Have a few years experience of completely public 'Jitsi Meet' groups myself.
In the hope that nothing is recorded or streamed anywhere,
See you soon
quicksand4627 Ambassador
I love these events
@quicksand4627
Me too.
I unfortunately wasn't able to make it. I can't wait for the recording to be uploaded!
@RiveDroite
Yes, understandable, but problematic.
@ingolftopf I don't think so. It was a publicly available conversation. There was no expectation of privacy.
The whole point is to be almost like a podcast.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@RiveDroite
The bouncing comma, for me, is that it should not only be a potcast, but also the possibility of an exchange between the members of this beautiful Vivaldi community, pushed by Vivaldi itself.
A potcast can be uploaded, preferably not to YouTube, and everyone can watch it as they feel like it, have the time and opportunity.
Just as there are already many by Vivaldi.
For me, an exchange is also about privacy, security and confidentiality.
-
@ingolftopf I don't recall ever making any kind of statement about these talks not being recorded in the future. Many people have shown interest in listening to a recording and that is important to us. Attending live events is not easy for everyone, as they might have other appointments and meetings planned for the same time.
I do it this way for it to be a more dynamic event, but that doesn't mean that I should take away the possibility of others to listen to it when they have the time. The talks are structured and have guests who agree to the recording beforehand, and nobody is forced to give any information about themselves, nor are they shown in video since this is an audio-only event. Other participants are allowed to join in the conversation by the end of it, and I'd of course be happy to remove them from the recording were they ever to ask me to.
CliffWade Ambassador
@marialeal Very well stated and I really hope that all of these continue to be recorded. There are lots of great conversations that take place on things like this and not having them recorded hurts more than it would help.
I personally want to say THANK YOU for not only having me this past Saturday on the Vivaldi Community Talks, but for taking the time out of your schedule to do this each time and for putting it all together. Your work on this is greatly appreciated and I look forward to more of these in the future and to hopefully going back and listening to the recordings afterwards.
-
@CliffWade it's my pleasure, thank you for sharing your time, which is the most important thing we can all share with others. Long live the Fediverse!
@marialeal this was perfectly well put.
There was never any expectation that it wouldn't be posted. I know I wasn't able to make it on Saturday, but I'd love to hear the recording!
beardedtechguy Ambassador
Truly enjoying being part of this month's Community Talk! Had a wonderful time discussing the Fediverse with you @marialeal and @CliffWade.
Hope I can be back on at another time. I think having a company like Vivaldi engaging on the Fediverse is such an important role in making the Fediverse grow.
-
TravellinBob
So ..... is the recording available yet? ;-))
-
@TravellinBob It is now! You can listen to it here: https://community.vivaldi.net/vivaldi-community-talks/
The talk is more about what we like about Mastodon than going into much detail about what the Fediverse is. So if you want to learn more about that, you might want to watch the tutorial done by @Ruarí back in January 2023. Cheers!
JoeBecomeTheSun
Speaking of the fediverse, what do you think of the soapbox project that offers an alternative webUI for the mastodon core? It offers features mastodon doesn't have like emoji reactions, quote posting, calendar events and more. It is the base for Truth Social and Gab, and possibly Gettr and along with mastodon the reason why Gettr, Gab, Parler, Truth Social and Brighteon Social are free software and you can download their source code and use it for free. Unlike the Apache 2.0 license the corporations like so much, the GNU Affero GPL v3 or later actually works to protect software freedom.