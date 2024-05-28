@marialeal

I think the 'Vivaldi Community Live-Talks' is a very good idea!

I really appreciate your commitment to establishing the Vivaldi Live-Talks.

I am very happy to support Vivaldi to the best of my ability.

For me, this means that the live talks are not recorded, of course.

After our last discussion, I had hoped that this issue had been resolved so that there would be no recording.

For me, everything that happens in Mastodon's 'Audon' room during the 'Vivaldi Community Live-Talks' should stay in the 'Audon' room.

To protect privacy, anonymity and the ability of participants to speak freely.

As much as it is understandable that someone who cannot participate would like to have a recording, the privacy of as many participants as possible takes precedence here.

Mastodon's 'Audon' itself has enough problems of its own.

It has not been developed further for a long time.

The possibilities for moderation are severely limited, especially in comparison to 'Jitsi Meet'.

I think this is not insignificant, as I fear the more established this event hopefully becomes, the more spam it will attract,

Have a few years experience of completely public 'Jitsi Meet' groups myself.

In the hope that nothing is recorded or streamed anywhere,

See you soon