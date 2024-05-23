The Register - Giving Windows total recall of everything a user does is a privacy minefield
Windows Recall, a feature that takes snapshots of a user's active screen every few seconds, is—unsurprisingly—turning to be controversial due to its privacy implications, before even making it out of preview.
What could go wrong? Take a look at the experts' concerns, including those of Tarquin-Wilton Jones, security & privacy expert at Vivaldi.
I Microsoft customers and users. If it weren't them we would not have so many great gifts from Microsoft over the years worth experiencing and reading about like BSODs, crashes, broken updates, viruses, worms, trojans, botnets, ransomware, keyloggers, official and unofficial spyware, sexy Cortana, TPM blackboxes, insane bloat, ads inside their OS as of late, new acronyms like EEE (embrace, extend, extinguish), so it's pretty nice we are getting more, like this one. Oh and they give such a strong meaning to the stockholm syndrome .
Microsoft is waiting for their Big Brother Awards (in EN).
Haha, they got one in 2023.
And yesterday i had already written a rant in my german private blog about such Co-Pilot.
@DoctorG I like your writing style.
I think it is pretty telling about our society that few, if any, measures are being taken to protect privacy. Yet, DRM protected content is going to be off-limits.
I'm still trying to figure out a use-case for this Recall feature. It might be my lack of imagination, but it seems like a solution in search of a problem.
Exactly. What could possibly go wrong?
@greybeard Or "What has gone wrong".
So true.
MS often got a nice feedback from the users
https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/forum/all/heres-a-joke-when-i-get-blue-screen/1473dca2-77e3-4f1a-b773-c20094474f2f
@npro isn't it simply hilarious!! yet, ofc, squillions of peeps will continue using windoze, blithely, uncaringly, &/or unwittingly. i really wonder if there is truly no limit to the outrages redmond can keep committing with apparently no mass loss of their customer base. tis astounding.
...cackles in her penguin...
@ybjrepnfr, I use Windows for several reasons, but certainly it isn't recommended to use it as is by default.
Windows at least allows to remove bad habits and invasive functions that call into question privacy, although it is not so obvious and simple. This is why I find it quite funny when someone claims that Windows is simpler and more intuitive than Linux, it only appears to be so, but not if you want to configure it beyond the control panel, then it quickly becomes a labyrinthine minefield..
To try it out and change over easily I recommendLinux operating system 'Q4OS' based on 'Debian Stable'.
https://q4os.org/index.html
The big advantage is that it can be installed like a Windows program alongside your Windows and tried out on your computer.
And if you really don't like it, you can uninstall it again without leaving any residue.
An ingenious invention that hasn't been around that long.
Nobody has to use the terminal/ the console today if they don't like it.
There are graphical interfaces for everything in Linux today.