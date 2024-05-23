aol
thornokami
cannot access AOLmail
@thornokami try explaining better and to provide a screenshot of the error, if any:
- you can't access to AOL webmail?
- you can't add AOL to vivaldi mail?
start with disabling the blocker for AOL.
edwardp Ambassador
@thornokami @Hadden89 I have both the ad- and tracker-blockers on and can access AOL Mail just fine through the browser
Please note we recently added OAuth support for AOL e-mail accounts, so you can now use the Vivaldi mail client to access an AOL Mail account (aol.com, aim.com) using OAuth, in addition to using an app-specific password not using OAuth. OAuth only functions with IMAP servers, not POP3.